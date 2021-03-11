'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Who Is Snail? Clues, Guesses and Performances

✖

Last night's The Masked Singer Season 5 premiere saw another unusual contestant enter the competition: Snail. That's right — a massive snail costume housed a currently unknown celebrity. Snail is part of Group A, which also features Porcupine, Raccoon, Russian Doll, and Seashell. All these Group A performers can be seen through the season, which fans can watch live each week via FuboTV, which currently has a free trial offer.

We'll be digging into the performances from The Masked Singer's Snail, including presented clues and judges' guesses. We'll also recap the vocal stylings of the unusual competitor. Scroll through to see all the details on Snail, including their true identity! (Spoilers ahead.)

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

Season 5 Premiere — "Return Of The Masks"

The Snail introduced themself by highlighting their accomplishments and connections in Hollywood, hinting that they have even been to the Oscars at some point. They have produced, acted, directed and filled just about every other role on a film set. After singing, they said that they have been around for a long time, leading the panelists to skew towards older guesses.

The Snail sang an accented version of "You Make My Dreams Come True" by Hall and Oates, but the judges thought that "twang" might be intentionally misleading. Robin Thicke guessed that it might be Seth McFarlane, though Ken Jeong was more interested in the idea that it was Jay Leno. Nichole Scherzinger leapt to former Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, but Jenny McCarthy made an A-list guess: Mark Wahlberg.

It turns out, we didn't have to wait long to discover Snail's identity. Snail was the first contestant eliminated in Season 5. When the mask was pulled off, a totally unexpected, green face popped out. It wasn't a human celebrity at all! It was Kermit the Frog, the beloved Muppet. (His puppeteer was not named during the broadcast.) For our full breakdown of the night's events, head over to our live blog!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

