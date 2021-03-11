'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Unmasked the Snail

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 premiere, "Return Of The Masks," brought the zany reality competition back into viewers' homes. However, it couldn't end without one of the costumed competitors booted out of the contest. Group A — Porcupine, Raccoon, Russian Doll, Seashell and Snail — was the first group to take the stage, and only four of them remain. Continue on to learn which musical mascot was unmasked tonight, if you weren't already tuning in live via FuboTV (which has a free trial offer going on right now). (Spoilers ahead, obviously.)

After a jam-packed hour of performances, Snail was eliminated and unmasked. It was a first for the show: another fictional character. Kermit the Frog, manned by an unnamed puppeteer, popped out of the Snail's shell. Clearly, no one thought this was an option, and no judge got it right. However, judges did note that the voice had a twang that sounded like Kermit the Frog, but they all assumed it was a comedian doing a funny voice. Well, it was a puppeteer doing a funny, Kermit twang after all.

why is kermit the frog on the masked singer pic.twitter.com/4KpPHxFKeq — sophia🥛 (@iluvmrbeast) March 11, 2021

A puppet inside of a bigger puppet is quite the twist, and it's one The Masked Singer's U.S. version never saw before. It was a hilarious twist on the format, which usually sees a fairly famous human celebrity showing off their vocal chops. Now that a felt amphibian is an option, the possibilities are endless! For a full breakdown of tonight's episode you can head on over to our live blog!

The Masked Singer Season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You can tune in live using FuboTV. Click here to learn more about FuboTV's free trial offer. You can also watch The Masked Singer on Hulu the day after its broadcast premiere. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.

