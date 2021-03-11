'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Snail Unmasked

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 is kicking off on FOX tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET, and PopCulture.com will be here to provide all the live updates you need. We'll be seeing the first performances from Group A, which features Porcupine, Raccoon, Russian Doll, Seashell and Snail. There's no telling who will end up behind the masks, but at least one of these colorful costumed characters will be sent home. That also means the eliminated singer will reveal their identity at the end of the broadcast.

9:07 p.m. ET: After all five performances, Snail was eliminated. When they were unmasked, an unprecedented celebrity popped out: Kermit the Frog. That's right, there was a puppet inside the puppet. The judges' final guesses were all wrong, with Scherzinger guessing Billy Crystal, McCarthy guessing Ted Cruz, Thicke guessing Seth MacFarlane, and Jeong guessing Jay Leno. This writer's Kenan Thompson guess was also way off! In the panel's defense, it sounded like a guy without a twang putting on a fake twang, which is exactly what Kermit's puppeteer (who wasn't identified on the broadcast) did. I say we all broke even! Scroll through to read our updates from throughout the night, including clues about the other performers.

why is kermit the frog on the masked singer pic.twitter.com/4KpPHxFKeq — sophia🥛 (@iluvmrbeast) March 11, 2021

8:51 p.m. ET: Next up was Porcupine, who Cluedle-Doo noted the singer was "skilled in not becoming roadkill." He also changed his name to Robopine, more fitting of his Terminator-like features. This celeb apparently had a tough upbringing, noting "I was left to fend for myself." There were a lot of science objects and symbols in the package, including two DNA strands. Robopine claimed they "used 411 to make connections" in Hollywood, and then "an angel" on a call changed his life. He also noted that "nobody can touch me."

He sang a stellar, smooth version of Luther Vandross' "Never Too Much" before revealing he was 60 years old. The ever-popular-choice of Jamie Foxx was guessed, with Scherzinger thinking the age note was a lie. Jeong guessed Lionel Richie, and Thicke thought it was Ginuwine, the R&B star behind "Pony."

(Photo: FOX)

8:40 p.m. ET: After a package explaining who Cluedle-Doo is (a masked celeb painted as a saboteur who is giving fans bonus hints), we were introduced to Raccoon, a raccoon basically cosplaying Woody from Toy Story. It was a dark, moody clue package, with the performer seemingly alluding to being in jail and was guilty of a crime. "To get a happy ending, you have to go through hell first," Raccoon said. He also noted his favorite story is Hunchback of Notre Dame. "I was actually a monster," was another dark quote of note.

Raccoon gave a wild rendition of "Wild Thing" by The Troggs. It wasn't the most stellar and might cause Raccoon to be unmasked tonight. However, it was fun. This is a show where celebrities dress up as snails and cowboy raccoons, you've gotta have fun with it! Judges had some interesting guesses, such as Mike Tyson (Jeong) and Danny Devito (Thicke).

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

8:29 p.m.: Next was the Malibu-based Seashell. Notable props in the were a chameleon and a witch's broom. She noted she had "drifted" through the years and was known for "wearing many hats." Seashell donned a giant cowboy hat as this latter fact was revealed. Another quote was that the performer said she hadn't sung in a long time. Seashell later told judges she sang "way back in the day" but stopped to pursue other avenues.

As for the song, it was a great rendition of Roxette's "Listen to Your Heart." Notable judge guesses included Kristen Chenoweth (Jeong), Hilary Duff (Scherzinger) Jennifer Love Hewitt (Thicke).

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

8:19 p.m. ET: Next up was Snail, who seemed to be in the TV field, with late-night talk show sets popping up. He noted he had rubbed shoulders with people like Michelle Obama. Also, there was a flashing "meatballs," sign, as well as a giant teddy bear. The Snail noted they wanted to "shine on my own" because they're often part of an ensemble.

Snail then performed Hall & Oates "You Make My Dreams," obviously adding a fake twang to his voice. Robin Thicke noted this, making it clear that there was something off about the voice. Among the guesses that judges came up with was Jay Leno, Adam Sandler and Seth McFarlane. However, this writer thinks it's Kenan Thompson. He's part of the SNL ensemble, and the voice just sounded like him doing a funny accent.

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

8:12 pm. ET: After a circus-themed (notably voiced by Nick Cannon, who will not be full-time host for a few weeks) Neicy Nash made her grand entrance as judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke looked on. Comedic banter briefly ensued briefly, and then we met Russian Doll, Nash noted came from "overnight" from a "different continent." It's unclear if that was a clue or just a way to play up the Russian aspect of the costume.

Russian Doll's clue package noted that they were once "the world's hottest toy" but they wanted to prove they were more than "more than a puppet. There were notable street signs, including Garden State Highway and a bench sign with the word "country" prominently appearing. There were also scenes with a snowy bridge that also prominently displayed a captain's wheel from a ship. It closed with the character on a train.

Russian Doll then went into a rendition of Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror," revealing their biggest trick when a second, smaller doll emerged, meaning this is a multiple-singer act. The judges were in awe. While speaking with judges, the Doll noted, "Our ideas work well together" also noted their "dynamic." The most notable guess involved Glee cast members, but I think it's Hanson, a popular guess when previews dropped. Next up, Snail!

(Photo: Fox/The Masked Singer/YouTube)

How to Watch The Masked Singer Season 5 Premiere, "Return of the Masks."

As previously mentioned, you can watch the premiere of The Masked Singer Season 5 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. You can do that with a digital antenna or a cable provider, if applicable in your area. Those without those means can subscribe to FuboTV, a live streaming service that is currently offering PopCulture.com readers a free trial at this link. However, if you're fine with just reading about the musical antics here, you can always watch the full episode on Hulu starting on Thursday. You can watch The Masked Singer on Hulu here. Stay tuned for updates on tonight's The Masked Singer Season 5 premiere!

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.