'The Masked Singer' Season 5, Episode 2: Who Gets Unmasked?

The Masked Singer continues on Wednesday night with a new crop of masked celebrities. Group B, which includes Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Black Swan, Phoenix, and Piglet, will make their first appearances during the episode. But, of course, one of those individuals will be unmasked by the end of the episode. So, who will be the one to get the boot?

Since the competitors in Group B have not yet taken to the stage, it's too soon to determine which individual will be unmasked. However, one thing that fans can count on is that one of the five masked celebrities, either Black Swan, Phoenix, Piglet, Grandpa Monster, or Chameleon, will be unmasked by the end of the newest episode. It might be hard for this upcoming unmasking to rival the one that took place in the premiere though. During the Season 5 premiere, the show featured one of its most shocking eliminations, and unmaskings, yet when the Snail was eliminated. The judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — shared their guesses behind the Snail's identity, with their suggestions ranging from Seth MacFarlane to Ted Cruz. However, the actual individual under the mask was someone that no one expected.

It was ultimately revealed that Kermit the Frog was the one behind the Snail mask. Naturally, this reveal came as a major shock to both the judges and to viewers at home, especially considering that this was the first time that an inanimate contestant has competed on the program. Kermit the Frog has been voiced by Matt Vogel full-time since 2017, so he was likely the one controlling and voicing the character within the Snail costume. The Muppet later released a statement to Variety in which he noted that he was excited to take on this new challenge.

“After years of being your average everyday talking frog, I thought it would be fun to be someone else,” he said. “The chance to become a snail—with my own built-in mobile home—was too good to pass up… I didn’t last on the show very long. But I loved every minute of it.” Since the Snail was eliminated, the other contestants in Group A — Russian Doll, Seashell, Raccoon, and Porcupine — have made it through to the next round of the competition. However, fans will have to wait some time to see those competitors again, as they will perform again later on in the season.