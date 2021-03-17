The Masked Singer Live Updates: Season 5, Episode 2 With Group B Contestants

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 is back tonight, airing on FOX at 8 p.m. ET, and PopCulture.com updating you on all that's happening as it goes down. We'll be seeing the first performances from Group B, which features Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix and Piglet. And of course, Cluedle-doo is still around causing mischief. However, don't get too attached just yet. One of these zany characters will be eliminated tonight. That also means the axed singer will reveal their identity at the broadcast's conclusion.

How to Watch The Masked Singer Season 5 Premiere, "Shamrock and Roll."

As previously mentioned, you can watch the second episode of The Masked Singer Season 5 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. One can do so with a digital antenna or via a cable provider, if applicable in your area. People can also subscribe to FuboTV, a live streaming service that is currently offering a free trial at this link. However, if you're fine with just reading about the musical antics here, you can always watch The Masked Singer on Hulu starting on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates on tonight's The Masked Singer episode!

