'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Russian Doll, and They're a Beloved Boy Band

Another masked singer was revealed on Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. It was the Quarter Finals and the Russian Doll (or Russian Dolls, depending on your preferred nomenclature) was knocked out. As a result, only Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Yeti remain. Scroll through to discover the identity (or well, identities) of this masked multiple-member mascot (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

As fans have clearly seen with each performance the Russian Doll is actually the Russian Dolls, plural. They are multiple members in this act, but they're actually a cohesive group. When the tops popped off the costumes, the Russian Dolls were revealed to be the Hanson brothers, best known as simply Hanson. The boy band — consisting of Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson and Zac Hanson — was a phenomenon in the '90s, with songs such as "MMMBop" and "I Will Come to You."

First guesses and final selections, Nicole Scherzinger thought they were Glee cast members, but she got it right when she changed to Hanson. Robin Thicke originally picked Blacked Eyed Peas members will.i.am and Fergie, but switched to country group Sugarland. Jenny McCarthy switched from Boys II Men to Hanson, recalling a recent radio interview she conducted with them. Jeong first picked another familial option, Donnie and Marie Osmond. However, the Community actor changed his choice to the Jonas Brothers. Rob Riggle, the night's guest host, selected Jackass star Steve-O, but followed Scherzinger and McCarthy's lead and selected Hanson.

The elimination came just one week after Robopine was revealed to be Tyrese Gibson and three weeks after Seashell (Tamera Mowry-Housley) and Crab (Bobby Brown) were sent home. The other previously eliminated performers were Orca (Mark McGrath), Bulldog (Nick Cannon), Grandpa Monster (Logan Paul), Raccoon (Danny Trejo), Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner) and Snail (Kermit the Frog).

