'The Masked Singer': Seashell Unmasked as Beloved Actress and Daytime Host

On this week's episode of The Masked Singer, one of Season 5's best singers was unmasked. Seashell made it only as far as the final 8 (also known as the Super 8), so while fans were sad to see her knocked out so early, it was also satisfying to finally learn who was behind the mask. Scroll on to see who exactly the Seashell was (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

At the very end of the episode, Seashell was shown to be Tamera Mowry-Housley. Mowry is best known as a child star from the sitcom Sister, Sister, which she appeared on with twin sister Tia. She also made a splash in daytime TV as the co-host of The Real and as a regular on Hallmark Channel's Home & Family. Other notable projects include the Twitches movies for Disney Channel and the Style Network reality show Tia & Tamera.

Only one of the judges got it right, but not until changing their answer. Scherzinger went with Mowry after an initial guess of Hilary Duff. Ken Jeong first guessed Kristen Chenoweth but switched his guess to Sarah Silverman. Nicole McCarthy chose Vanessa Hudgens. Thicke chose Duff's sister Haylie. Guest judge Rita Wilson went with another member of a famous family, Scout Willis.

The elimination came just minutes after the Crab was revealed to be Bobby Brown. Other previously eliminated performers include Orca (Mark McGrath), Bulldog (Nick Cannon), Grandpa Monster (Logan Paul), Raccoon (Danny Trejo), Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner) and Snail (Kermit the Frog).

The Masked Singer Season 5 airs live Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You can tune in live using FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer on Hulu, starting the morning after its broadcast premiere. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.

