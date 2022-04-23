'The Masked Singer' Made Curious Change During Rudy Guiliani Episode

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Masked Singer finally got the controversial reveal of Rudy Giuliani over with on Wednesday night, and some viewers clocked the competitor before he even sang. The controversial legal advisor to former president Donald Trump dressed up as the character Jack in the Box for the Fox competition show, but producers of the show made a weird change to the mascot's segment that made it obvious something was up.

A typical Masked Singer segment starts with a clue package, followed by a performance and then some sort of bonus clue(s) as the judges begin to question the character and make guesses. For Jack in the Box, the show just went straight into the performance without playing a clue package. Producers ended up placing the package afterward, but the change-up helped viewers realize something was up.

The clue package for jack in the box came after the performance unlike all the others, viewers have been talking since news broke that “in the first episode Rudy is unmasked!” yet we’ve been waiting &this is the 1st ep. w/this group. So its clearly all a stunt. #TheMaskedSinger — Charlotte (@charlottegflore) April 21, 2022

Numerous fans who were live-tweeting the series realized what was up and speculated the package might have given away Giuliani's ID too easily. Many Masked Singer viewers have been waiting for the former mayor of New York City to appear ever since news of his appearance leaked, and some clues — such as a list of seasons in reference to the Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco — would have tipped viewers off. Some might have even just changed channels once they caught wind of Giuliani's presence, giving producers another reason to keep the package off for as long as possible.

The Masked Singer Season 6's new episodes air Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.