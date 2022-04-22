Rudy Giuliani's 'Masked Singer' Unmasking Has Fans in an Uproar
The moment that viewers were waiting for (or dreading) finally took place on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. At the end of the episode, the latest celebrity was unmasked after Jack in the Box was eliminated. The individual was then revealed to have been Rudy Giuliani, the onetime mayor of New York City who worked to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election based on false claims. Understandably, fans had plenty to say about the latest unmasking.
Giuliani was revealed to have been Jack in the Box, who was a part of Team Bad (the competitors were divided into three teams this season — the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly). Unlike other masked singers, the show did not air a clue package for him prior to his performance, opting to do so after he sang. Once it was revealed to have been Giuliani, both the judges and the audience were in total shock. Ken Jeong, in particular, did not appear to be pleased that the former mayor was asked to be a part of the competition. Shortly after his reveal and his encore performance, Jeong told the other judges, "I'm done," and walked off of the set as Giuliani was singing.
Viewers had equally powerful reactions to what is now the wildest Masked Singer reveal to date. Check out what they had to say about the drama.
Says It All
when KEN is standing there looking PISSED you know you got it WRONG as far as folks included on #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger— CristalWrite 🥂 (@cristal_write) April 21, 2022
Many fans took note of how Jeong responded to the situation. To say that he was less than pleased would be an understatement.
There's That
At least he’s off the show now. Even though he really shouldn’t have been on in the first place 🤷🏻♀️ #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/2w7yMecPzl— Ari 💖 (@IM5sosMusic) April 21, 2022
Even though fans weren't happy to see Giuliani, they did look on the bright side of the situation. He was only on one episode of the singing competition.
Wild
Its wild because we were all waiting to see Joe Pesci and then this clown comes out. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/xPknfQMNYE— . (@CheyanneBabeey) April 21, 2022
For some viewers, Giuliani's unmasking was a surprise. Talk about a wild episode.
Unbelievable
Ken Jeong did not smile once when Rudy Giuliani was unmasked. Can't believe they put Rudy on the show #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/77dXrtndfC— Winnie (@winnie_LaLisa) April 21, 2022
Jeong's face really says it all about how he was feeling about the events. Fans were simply shocked that Giuliani was asked to be a part of the show.
Go Ken
I have the utmost respect for @kenjeong walking out on that. #TheMaskedSinger— Mark D. Mahler (@MGoose37) April 21, 2022
Many fans mentioned that they had a newfound respect for Jeong for his reaction to the unmasking. They're giving him props.
Interesting
They moved the Rudy Giuliani episode to the last group?!? Deceptive and lame…Never should have invited him #maskedsinger #themaskedsinger— Alex 🇫🇷🇦🇺🇦🇹15 DAYS UNTIL TURIN (@LSUgymtiger) April 21, 2022
It was originally reported that Giuliani was unmasked during the premiere episode of this season. But, that obviously did not come to pass.
Cringe
Tonight’s reveal was cringey in the worst way. #TheMaskedSinger— Vaxxed to the Max 😚 (@ErinLee113) April 21, 2022
As this fan wrote, the reveal was on the "cringey" side. That's one way to put it.
Nope
Me after unmasking #jackinthebox and finding out it’s Rudi Giuliani 🤦🏼♀️🙄#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/mhjcmePzhL— Maya Gardner (@mg1tz2rp3) April 21, 2022
It's clear that fans were decidedly not happy about Giuliani being on The Masked Singer. But, he's out of the running for the win now.