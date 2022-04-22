Rudy Giuliani's 'Masked Singer' Unmasking Has Fans in an Uproar

The moment that viewers were waiting for (or dreading) finally took place on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. At the end of the episode, the latest celebrity was unmasked after Jack in the Box was eliminated. The individual was then revealed to have been Rudy Giuliani, the onetime mayor of New York City who worked to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election based on false claims. Understandably, fans had plenty to say about the latest unmasking.

Giuliani was revealed to have been Jack in the Box, who was a part of Team Bad (the competitors were divided into three teams this season — the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly). Unlike other masked singers, the show did not air a clue package for him prior to his performance, opting to do so after he sang. Once it was revealed to have been Giuliani, both the judges and the audience were in total shock. Ken Jeong, in particular, did not appear to be pleased that the former mayor was asked to be a part of the competition. Shortly after his reveal and his encore performance, Jeong told the other judges, "I'm done," and walked off of the set as Giuliani was singing.

Viewers had equally powerful reactions to what is now the wildest Masked Singer reveal to date. Check out what they had to say about the drama.