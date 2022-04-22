Rudy Giuliani's 'Masked Singer' Unmasking Has Fans in an Uproar

By Stephanie Downs

The moment that viewers were waiting for (or dreading) finally took place on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. At the end of the episode, the latest celebrity was unmasked after Jack in the Box was eliminated. The individual was then revealed to have been Rudy Giuliani, the onetime mayor of New York City who worked to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election based on false claims. Understandably, fans had plenty to say about the latest unmasking. 

Giuliani was revealed to have been Jack in the Box, who was a part of Team Bad (the competitors were divided into three teams this season — the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly). Unlike other masked singers, the show did not air a clue package for him prior to his performance, opting to do so after he sang. Once it was revealed to have been Giuliani, both the judges and the audience were in total shock. Ken Jeong, in particular, did not appear to be pleased that the former mayor was asked to be a part of the competition. Shortly after his reveal and his encore performance, Jeong told the other judges, "I'm done," and walked off of the set as Giuliani was singing.  

Viewers had equally powerful reactions to what is now the wildest Masked Singer reveal to date. Check out what they had to say about the drama. 

Says It All

Many fans took note of how Jeong responded to the situation. To say that he was less than pleased would be an understatement.

There's That

Even though fans weren't happy to see Giuliani, they did look on the bright side of the situation. He was only on one episode of the singing competition.

Wild

For some viewers, Giuliani's unmasking was a surprise. Talk about a wild episode.

Unbelievable

Jeong's face really says it all about how he was feeling about the events. Fans were simply shocked that Giuliani was asked to be a part of the show.

Go Ken

Many fans mentioned that they had a newfound respect for Jeong for his reaction to the unmasking. They're giving him props.

Interesting

It was originally reported that Giuliani was unmasked during the premiere episode of this season. But, that obviously did not come to pass.

Cringe

As this fan wrote, the reveal was on the "cringey" side. That's one way to put it.

Nope

It's clear that fans were decidedly not happy about Giuliani being on The Masked Singer. But, he's out of the running for the win now.

