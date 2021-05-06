'The Masked Singer': Robopine Unmasked, and He's a 'Fast & Furious' Star

✖

A brand new episode of The Masked Singer aired tonight, and another Season 5 frontrunner was unmasked as the Spicy 6 faced off. When it came down to it, Robopine was eliminated. Scroll on to see who exactly this robotic mammal was (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

At the end of the episode, Robopine was revealed to be Tyrese Gibson, the R&B singer known for "Sweet Lady" and "How You Gonna Act Like That," among other jams. He is also a widely successful actor thanks to his roles in the Fast & Furious and Transformers franchises. He also starred in beloved movies like Baby Boy and Four Brothers.

When it came to first guesses, all four judges thought Robopine was Jamie Foxx. However, one got it right when she switched things up. Jenny McCarthy stuck with that choice. Scherzinger got it right, switching to Tyrese. Ken Jeong switched to Wesley Snipes, and Robin Thicke chose Terrence Howard. Guest judge Chrissy Metz also chimed in, getting the answer correct by also selecting Tyrese.

The elimination came just two weeks after Seashell (Tamera Mowry-Housley) and Crab (Bobby Brown) were knocked out. Other previously eliminated performers include Orca (Mark McGrath), Bulldog (Nick Cannon), Grandpa Monster (Logan Paul), Raccoon (Danny Trejo), Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner) and Snail (Kermit the Frog).

The Masked Singer Season 5 airs live Wednesdays on FOX, starting at 8 p.m. ET. You can tune in live using FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also watch The Masked Singer on Hulu, starting the morning after its broadcast premiere. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.