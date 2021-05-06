'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Piglet Impresses the Judges

✖

The Masked Singer is back with the Spicy Six. The final six competitors in Season 5 — Piglet, Russian Dolls, Chameleon, Robopine, Black Swan, and Yeti — will all be back to show the judges what they're made of. You can rest assured that the judges — Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and guest judge Chrissy Metz — will share their opinions about the remaining contestants. Of course, you can also follow along here for all of the live updates you'll need for the latest episode of the Fox competition.

8:22 p.m. ET: Piglet kicked off his clue package by sharing an embarrassing story from his fraternity days, during which he and his “bros decided to shave our heads in unity.” After doing so, he realized that he has a birthmark on the side of his head that’s in the shape of an apple. Unfortunately, for Piglet, he then ran into a sorority girl that he had a crush on and she told him that he needed hair. He has since found his “dream girl” who appreciates him and his “apple head.” Other items in the clue package included plastic vampire fangs, the numbers one through five, and gold bars.

Piglet, once again, showed off his impressive vocals with his performance of Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds (Take a Look At Me Now).” Shortly after they performed, Cluedle-Doo entered the scene to note that Piglet “caught touchdowns from Dan Marino.” Jeong guessed a series of famous vampires due to the fangs in the package, as he suggested Ian Somerholder and Robert Pattinson. But, Scherzinger said that it’s a “boy band voice” and guessed Brian Littrell or Nick Lachey.

8:14 p.m. ET: Robopine was the next to share more details about his identity. The masked individual, who stood in a carnival-esque set, began by saying that his family once struggled and that they used food stamps. Robopine then said that one of his fondest memories was going on a school trip to a theme park (hence the set). One person who was close to Robopine, who was involved in their special memory, was “taken too soon” in a “tragic way.” Robopine said that if they were around today, they would be “proud” of his journey. The clue package focused on a series of items that were on the set, including a stack of books, a breakfast of eggs, toast, and Grade AA butter, a jar of jam, and comedy and drama masks.

Robopine showed an emotional side to himself as he performed Boyz II Men’s “Water Runs Dry.” His vocals definitely caught the attention of the judges, who praised him for showcasing this new side of himself. McCarthy hit a lightbulb moment with Robopine’s identity, as she guessed both Usher and Forest Whitaker. Scherzinger then guessed Tyrese Gibson. Metz shared yet another great guess, as she suggested that Robopine could be singer and actor Tank.

8:08 p.m. ET: The Yeti was the first one up at-bat. He explained to the producers that he was feeling on top of the world after his previous performance, during which he showed off his skating skills. Yeti explained that some might not know that he’s a family man and that he’s the father of a daughter. The masked singer said that his next performance would have a “whole new set of moves” and that he was doing this competition for his “children.” As the Yeti shared his clues, the package featured chocolate ice cream cones, a blue pacifier, and a panda doll.

Yeti definitely wasn’t wrong, as he showed off his dancing and rapping skills for a rendition of Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock’s “It Takes Two.” He even ended his performance in a full split. Jeong guesses that the Yeti could be Vin Diesel. Guest judge Metz shared two very good guesses in Trey Sonz and Miguel.

