‘The Masked Singer’ Not on Tonight, Fox Airing World Series Instead

FOX is benching its No. 1 series to make room for some baseball. The Masked Singer, along with new series Almost Family, will not air new episodes Wednesday night as the network airs the live broadcast of Game 2 of the 2019 World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. The Nationals won the first game in the series Tuesday, with the teams playing in Houston Wednesday night.

The series will return after the World Series concludes, which could be as early as next Wednesday depending on the outcome of the games. The celebrity guessing game continues to dominate in the ratings as fans tune in to find out which celebrity is behind each of the masked contestants.

The reality competition series’ latest reveal featured the unmasking The Skeleton. The contestant was revealed to be beloved Canadian singer and composer Paul Shaffer. Season 2’s other unmasked celebrities also include Dr. Drew Pinsky, Johnny Weir, Laila Ali and Richard “Ninja” Blevins.

After his elimination, Pinksy spoke about the intense security measures put in place by the show to keep the famous contestants’ identities secret. He revealed everyone who knew he had accepted the gig had to sign a nondisclosure agreement, including his wife Susan and one of his sons.

“They have a whole procedure perfected,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “The moment you leave the house, not one molecule of your skin is showing. You wear gloves, you wear neck gators, you have this shield over your face, a hoodie over your head, and you are not allowed to speak… Then they lead you by the hand into your trailer and you don’t get to speak until somebody comes into your trailer and then the door has to be shut before you can talk.”

He also revealed the contestants are kept apart on purpose so they are also not aware who they are competing against until the big reveal.

“I have no way…. I don’t know anything. I don’t know who’s coming up,” he told the outlet after his elimination from the show. “You’re completely blinded to everything all the time. They go to great lengths to make sure there’s no interaction amongst the talent.”

The Masked Singer typically airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The show will be back with new episodes after the World Series. Almost Family typically airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.