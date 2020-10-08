'The Masked Singer': Giraffe Eliminated, and Fans Are Stoked About Their Identity

The Masked Singer said goodbye to yet another masked celebrity on Wednesday night's episode. At the end of the episode, the Giraffe was eliminated. After the judges shared their final guesses regarding their identity, they were revealed to have been Beverly Hills 90210 alum Brian Austin Green. In response to this elimination, Masked Singer fans have flocked to Twitter in order to share their own surprised reactions over this latest unmasking.

Instead of introducing the audience to Group C on Wednesday, The Masked Singer brought back the remaining contestants from Group A to perform once again. The group includes the Sun, Popcorn, Giraffe, and the Snow Owls. The group originally also featured the Dragon, who was the first to get the boot in the premiere episode of Season 4. As a couple of the judges correctly guessed, the Dragon was rapper Busta Rhymes.

Of course, all of the focus was on this latest elimination, which saw Green (and the Giraffe) being sent home. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about this surprising Masked Singer update.