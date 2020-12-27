'Masked Singer' Host Nick Cannon and Girlfriend Brittany Bell Welcome Second Child Together

✖

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell had an extra special holiday season this year, as The Masked Singer host and his girlfriend welcomed their second child together, a baby girl. The happy new mom shared the big news on her Instagram Friday alongside the family's first family photo, in which the newborn sports a festive green bow alongside her family's matching holiday attire.

"The best gift ever we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!!" the former Miss Arizona U.S.A. wrote. "Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas." The mom-of-two also included photos of herself and Cannon cuddling the newborn in pajamas and in holiday attire, as well as a photo of Cannon holding their baby girl after her birth in front of a pool of water.

"So much more to share," Bell continued. "All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL." She concluded with a holiday message for her followers, writing, "Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD." The couple's famous friends were quick to congratulate them on the new member of their family. Jordin Sparks commented on the couple's announcement, "OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! The best gift EVER!!" and Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko, added, "Amazing! love y’all. Merry Christmas."

Bell's family and followers also weighed in, with one person commenting, "Congratulations my gorgeous friend!! She’s beautiful! My heart is filled with so much love for you and your beautiful family." Another chimed in under the announcement, "Aw! Congratulations! What a beautiful Christmas present!" while a third added, "She’s beautiful. Congratulations, so happy for your growing family! Happy holidays!"

Cannon and Bell share 3-year-old son Golden, and the Wild 'n Out star is also father to 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In June, Bell announced she was pregnant with her second child, sharing a photo of Golden with a cape on reading "big brother."

Friday, Bell shared a sweet message about her family on Instagram, posting photos from a maternity shoot with Cannon and their son, in which the two hold and kiss her baby bump. "I share what I love," she captioned the photo. "The love of our family is powerful! Can’t wait to share whether we have a girl or a boy."