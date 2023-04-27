'The Masked Singer': Mantis Is a Beloved Movie and TV Star

The Masked Singer had its first-ever "Battle of the Saved" Wednesday night, with two more celebrity contestants unmasked. The episode featured the returns of Mantis, Gargoyle, and Medusa, all of whom were nearly eliminated earlier in the season. Mantis' luck ran out though and he was finally sent home. Continue on to learn Mantis' true identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Mantis performed last of the three contestants. He took the stage to sing The Kinks' "You Really Got Me." The onstage clue was a sword with "movie maverick" written on it. The singer said he has more movie credits than Ken Jeong. There was also a baseball diamond blue in the package.

Didn’t see this one coming!!! 🤯

🗣 TAKE IT OFF! TAKE IT OFF! 🗣️ #TheMaskedSingerpic.twitter.com/duVJASVeP5 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) April 27, 2023

Although Mantis' performance was good, it wasn't good enough to make it to the final battle rounds. When the mask was finally removed, it was none other than actor Lou Diamond Phillips! The actor is one of the two Tony nominees among the Season 9 cast, as he was nominated for his performance in the 1996 revival of The King and I. Phillips is also an Emmy nominee and received a lifetime achievement award at the White Sands International Film Festival in 2013. Mantis also revealed that he played a legendary musician earlier in his career. Phillips had a breakthrough role as Ritchie Valens in the 1987 biopic La Bamba. He scored a Golden Globe nomination for Stand and Deliver (1988).

Previously revealed celebrities for Season 9 are Melissa Joan Hart (Lamp), Alicia Witt (Dandelion), Dee Snider (Doll), Christine Quinn (Scorpio), George Wendt (Moose), Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), Alexa Bliss (Axolotl), Lele Pons (Jackalope), Malin Åkerman (Squirrel), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Rock Lobster (Howie Mandel), Sara Evans (Mustang) and Dick Van Dyke (Gnome).

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.