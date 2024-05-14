John Legend Explains Why He's Leaving 'The Voice'

John Legend has announced that he's leaving The Voice, and recently took some time to explain why he made the decision. Speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura, the 45-year-old father of four revealed that he'll be taking a break next season because he and his family "always got so many things going on."

"I'll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer," Legend said, then quipping, "I'll be back... If only I were actually going to take a break!" Notably, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay will also be sitting out The Voice next season, leaving seasoned coach Gwen Stefani and newcomer Reba McEntire to be joined by Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé as brand new coaches.

"It's exciting to incorporate some new people into The Voice family. Having Snoop here, he's been here as a mentor before, but having him as a coach, I think is going to be a lot of fun and reinvigorate the show a bit," Legend offered. "We've been around for 25 seasons and part of how we continue to stay fresh is introducing new coaches to The Voice family, and I think Michael and Snoop will do really well. And I'm excited that Gwen and Reba will be back too because they're both wonderful coaches."

While Legend seems to have assured fans that he will be back in his spinning coach's chair on The Voice in the future, one person who won;t be coming back is alumni coach Blake Shelton. In 2022, Shelton announced that he would be leaving the show at the end of Season 23, which concluded in 2023. In April 2024, the 47-year-old country singer spoke out and confessed that he "misses" the people he worked with, but does not "miss the job at all."

"I totally needed a break from that, because if I wasn't into it then it wasn't good for whoever was on my team," Shelton went on to say, offering some insight as to why he exited The Voice. "I don't want to be someone who's just going through the motions. Those artists need somebody fighting for them.

Shelton then added, "The second I started feeling like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't even remember what season this is anymore. Who are the coaches on this season?' [I knew that] I needed [to get] away from here."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, on NBC.