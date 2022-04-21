Who Is Baby Mammoth on 'The Masked Singer' Season 7?
The Masked Singer introduced viewers to its most cuddly contestant yet. During the third round of the competition, Baby Mammoth took to the stage. Her appearance begs the question — who is Baby Mammoth?
Baby Mammoth hails from Team Cuddly. She'll be going up against Prince, Space Bunny, Queen Cobra, and Jack-in-the-Box in the final round. Whoever wins will face off against Firefly and Ringmaster in the finale. Can Baby Mammoth finally secure a win for the Cuddly Team?
Judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy are all on hand to share their guesses about Baby Mammoth's identity. Amidst all of the guessing fun, PopCulture.com has you covered on everything revealed about Baby Mammoth so far.
Season 7, Episode 7 - "Don't Mask, Don't Tell"
Baby Mammoth is here to bring some ice-cold, cuddly vibes to the stage. In her clue package, Baby Mammoth, wearing a silver, 2nd place medal, advertised her Mammpoo and Conditioner. One of the men in black, donning a pink wig, showed off a pack of matches. The package was literally full of cheer, as it featured a pink megaphone with the word "cheer" on it.
Baby Mammoth totally took over the stage with her rendition of Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight." Her performance left the judges stumped. Baby Mammoth told the judges that she's won her fair share of silver in the past, but she's going for the gold this time. Jeong picked up on the Olympian vibes and guessed Nancy Kerrigan. Scherzinger had a different idea and suggested Kathleen Turner. Thicke had another interesting guess and said Rachael Ray.prevnext
