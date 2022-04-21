Who Is Baby Mammoth on 'The Masked Singer' Season 7?

The Masked Singer introduced viewers to its most cuddly contestant yet. During the third round of the competition, Baby Mammoth took to the stage. Her appearance begs the question — who is Baby Mammoth?

Baby Mammoth hails from Team Cuddly. She'll be going up against Prince, Space Bunny, Queen Cobra, and Jack-in-the-Box in the final round. Whoever wins will face off against Firefly and Ringmaster in the finale. Can Baby Mammoth finally secure a win for the Cuddly Team?

Judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy are all on hand to share their guesses about Baby Mammoth's identity. Amidst all of the guessing fun, PopCulture.com has you covered on everything revealed about Baby Mammoth so far.