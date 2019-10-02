‘The Masked Singer’: Lindsie Chrisley Weighs in on Rumors She’s the Ladybug

Could Lindsie Chrisley be the anonymous star behind The Masked Singer‘s Ladybug? In Us Weekly‘s sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode of Chrisley’s Coffee Convos podcast, which she co-hosts with Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry, the Chrisley Knows Best alum doesn’t deny a role on the Fox singing competition, saying she has been getting tons of messages from fans who suspect she’s behind the Ladybug costume.

“You had mentioned that I had done another show last week on the podcast and I can’t say what it is,” Chrisley dished in the episode. “I will say that a lot of people — and when I say a lot of people, like, hundreds of people — have been sending me messages about The Masked Singer.”

Explaining the premise of the hit series to Lowry, she added, “It’s a show that has, like, a panel and all of the contestants are masked — like, in costumes — and the panel has to guess. They get clues, and the panel has to guess who the singer is.”

In the first episode of the second season, Egg and Ice Cream were revealed to be figure skater Johnny Weir and pro video gamer Ninja, but Ladybug’s clue package really had fans thinking Chrisley was under the mask, especially with the drama she is going through with her family as mom Julie and dad Todd are charged with tax evasion.

“A lot of people think that I’m the Ladybug, and I honestly understand why people think that I’m the Ladybug, because the clues for her were that she basically grew up like in spotlight, had a wealthy family, had family drama that was always in the press,” Chrisley said, referencing the scandal that broke in August where she went to police alleging her dad and brother Chase had been threatening her with the release of a sex tape. (Both have denied the claim).

Chrisley left fans hanging when it comes to whether she’s actually performing under the mask, however, concluding the preview by saying cryptically, “I’ll just have to say, watch The Masked Singer.”

The brand new episode of Coffee Convos goes live Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT.

