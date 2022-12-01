'The Masked Singer': Lambs Are '90s Pop Stars

Lambs are not known for their singing skills, but the trio who appeared on The Masked Singer Season 8 was full of harmony. In the two-hour season finale, viewers finally learned that a 1990s pop trio was under the masks. They came in second place behind the champion Harp. Continue on to learn (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

After Harp delivered the first song of the night, Lambs performed Chaka Khan's classic "I'm Every Woman." The extraordinary performance brought the panelists and audience to their feet. Lambs' second song on the night was Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is." Ken Jeong continued to guess the Kardashian sisters, just so he could remind host Nick Cannon that he once dated Kim Kardashian. Robin Thicke correctly guessed Wilson Phillips after choosing The Chicks. Nicole Scherzinger agreed with Thicke's choices.

Wilson Phillips is made up of sisters Wendy and Carnie Wilson and Chynna Phillps. The Wilson sisters are the daughters of The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson. Phillips is the daughter of John and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas. The trio achieved fame on their own with their self-titled debut album in 1990, which included their hit single "Hold On." Their other hits include "Release Me," "Impulsive," "You're in Love," "You Won't See Me Cry," and "Give It Up." Earlier this year, they released a cover of Harry Styles' "Boyfriends." They sang backup vocals on Paul McCartney, Rihanna, and Kanye West's song "FourFiveSeconds" in 2015.

The group was not the only trio contestant of the season. During the first round, former Brady Bunch stars Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, and Christopher Knight wore the Mummies costumes. The previous season featured the R&B duo En Vogue as Queen Cobras.

The Masked Singer Season 8 ended with Amber Riley as champion in the Harp costume. Comedian Nikki Glaser finished in third place as Snowstorm. The other stars who appeared in this season were Ray Parker Jr., Linda Blair, Adam Carolla, Chris Jericho, George Clinton, Goerge Foreman, Le'Veon Bell, Joey Lawrence, Kat Graham, Jerry Springer, Gloria Gaynor, Mario Cantone, Daymond John, Montell Jordan, Jeff Dunham, Chris Kirkpatrick, Eric Idle, and William Shatner.

How to Watch

When it's in-season, The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are made available on Hulu the following day.