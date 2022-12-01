'The Masked Singer': Harp Is a 'Glee' Favorite

The Masked Singer Season 8 began with the largest collection of celebrity contestants yet, but the field was only down to two at the start of the two-hour finale. On Wednesday night, Harp and Lambs were finally unmasked, but only after plenty of singing. Harp, who turned out to be the champion, was revealed to be a Glee favorite. Continue on to learn (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Harp and Lamb recapped their performances during the first half of the finale. Harp performed early on in the season, during the first round. She survived the first three episodes and impressed the panelists and audiences with her great performances. First, she sang Pink's "Perfect," then Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing." In Week 3, she sang "Thank You for Being a Friend" from The Golden Girls. During the semi-finals, Harp sang Lizzo's "About Damn Time."

Following her new clue package, Harp gave one more exciting performance. She chose Lady Gaga's "The Edge of Glory" as a song that meant a lot to her. Ken Jeong guessed Jennifer Hudson, but Robin Thicke went with Jeong's Community co-star Yvette Nicole Brown. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Jordin Sparks. Nicole Scherzinger got the correct guess: Amber Riley! Harp's second song was John Mayer's "Gravity."

Riley played Mercedes Jones on Glee from 2009 to 2015 and won a Screen Actors Guild Award as a member of the cast. She also won Dancing With the Stars in 2013. Before she was famous, Riley auditioned for American Idol but was turned down by producers. Riley recently starred in the Lifetime movie Single Black Female and released her EP RILEY in October 2020.

Riley came out on top after a chaotic Masked Singer season that began with a whopping 22 contestants. She beat out the second-place Lambs, who were revealed to be the pop trio, Wilson Phillips. Comedian Nikki Glaser came in third as Snowstorm. The other celebrities who appeared in this season were Ray Parker Jr., Linda Blair, Adam Carolla, Chris Jericho, George Clinton, Goerge Foreman, Le'Veon Bell, Joey Lawrence, Kat Graham, Jerry Springer, Gloria Gaynor, Mario Cantone, Daymond John, Montell Jordan, Jeff Dunham, Chris Kirkpatrick, Eric Idle, William Shatner, and The Brady Bunch sons (Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, and Christopher Knight).

How to Watch

When it's in-season, The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are made available on Hulu the following day.