Olivia Rodrigo Suffers Brutal Fall on Stage Mid-Concert

Olivia Rodrigo nearly seriously hurt herself during a concert. While performing in Melbourne, Australia on Oct. 13, the Grammy winner was hyping up her sold-out crowd, running across the stage. However, in a video shared by baxterhumeniuk on X, Rodrigo ended up falling through a trap door in the stage, used to enter and exit the stage during certain points of the concert. The crowd nearly fell silent as they were worried for her, but almost immediately, Rodrigo said, “Oh my God, that was fun. I’m okay!” as she got back up and climbed out of the hole.

Like any pro, she laughed it off and went back to business as usual, but the fall seemed to be pretty brutal. Luckily, she was able to continue to laugh at the situation, even though she probably got a little bruised from it. Per Entertainment Weekly, Rodrigo took the fun to TikTok and took to the comments of an edit that highlights her fall by saying, “I am ok, haha,” along with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, fans were also having fun by implementing song titles by Rodrigo, including one that said, “Always one step forward and three steps down.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

That being said, it is good to know that Rodrigo is genuinely feeling okay. Another angle of the fall shows her hitting the stage pretty hard, and no one would have been surprised if she wanted to go backstage to take a bit of a breather or get checked out. It’s also quite possible that the adrenaline helped since she was so hyped up and had been performing.

The former Disney star has been on her GUTS World Tour since February, and it hasn’t always been picture-perfect. Rodrigo previously had a wardrobe malfunction when her crop top came undone, and she had to hold it up until the song she was performing was done. In another instance, her hair got caught in her microphone. With the tour running through March 2025, it’s likely there will be a few more mishaps happening on stage, but it’s already been established that Rodrigo is a professional, and she won’t let anything stop her, no matter if it’s a fall or wardrobe malfunction.

Meanwhile, those who were not able to secure a ticket to the GUTS World Tour will have a chance to watch it when Olivia Rodrigo’s concert special comes to Netflix on Oct. 29. It probably won’t have any mishaps, but you never know what could happen.