Two Navy pilots were killed in a jet fighter crash near Mount Rainer, including one of the history-making female pilots who took part in a flyover at the 2023 Super Bowl. Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay P. Evans and Lt. Serena N. Wileman were killed after their EA-18G Growler jet crashed during a training flight.

Evans took part in the historic all-female flyover at the Super Bowl. The moment was meant to honor the 50-year anniversary of women being allowed to become naval pilots. It came directly after the National Anthem and saw the California native and other pilots in an F-35C, two F/A-18F Super Hornets and the EA-18G Growler, a version of the F/A-18 piloted by Evans during the event.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers,” Timothy Warburton, CO of the Electronic Attack Squadron 130, said in a statement. “Our priority right now is taking care of the families of our fallen aviators, and ensuring the well-being of our sailors and the Growler community. We are grateful for the ongoing teamwork to safely recover the deceased.”

Outside of the Super Bowl, Evans comes off a nine-month deployment in the Middle East, flying strikes against Yemen rebels. The two women were some of the few that flew combat missions over land.

“I have personally flown with both of these Great Americans in both training and dynamic combat operations, and they always performed professionally and precisely,” Capt. Marvin Scott said in a statement. “As true leaders in the Growler community, VAQ-130, and across my Air Wing, their contributions cannot be overstated; I could not be more proud to have served with each of them.”

There is no cause for the deadly crash yet, with officials still looking into what happened. “I am thankful for the tremendous teamwork displayed by the NAS Whidbey Island squadrons … as Team Whidbey continues to respond to our tragic mishap,” Capt. David Ganci said in a statement “I am also grateful to local law enforcement, responders, and tribal communities whose partnership has been essential in planning our critical next steps for access to the site.”