'The Masked Singer' Finalist Engaged to Actor

Hayley Orrantia is set to be a married woman! Orrantia, known for her work on The Goldbergs and The Masked Singer, is engaged to actor Greg Furman. The vocalist/actress revealed the news via Instagram on Wednesday. The announcement came alongside two black-and-white photos of the pair, with Orrantia showcasing a ring on her left hand.

"And then one day you meet someone who makes it all make sense," she wrote in the caption, adding purple heart and ring emojis. "We're getting married!" Instagram users have "liked" the image more than 16,000 times, with many leaving elated comments. Among the well wishers were Chrissy Metz, AJ Michalka, Greer Grammer and Orrantia's on-screen Goldbergs mom Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Orrantia has played Erica Goldberg for 208 episodes of The Goldbergs, as well as four episodes of its spinoff Schooled. She recently made headlines for becoming one of the finalists of The Masked Singer Season 7 while under the mask of Ringmaster. After a stellar run throughout the season, she ended up in the final three alongside Prince (Cheyenne Jackson) and Firefly (Teyana Taylor).

Sadly for Orrantia, who is also a country singer, she did not win The Masked Singer Season 7. While she placed above Jackson's froggy character, she could not defeat Taylor's bright bug and landed in second place. Regardless of her finish, the actress was just excited to showcase her vocal abilities on such a huge platform.

"I have loved music my entire life," she said after being unmasked, per Gold Derby. "I ended up becoming more known, through working on The Goldbergs, as an actress. You have no idea how much it means to me to do what I love in front of you all. Thank you for your compliments."