‘The Masked Singer’ Has Big Plans for 2022

The Masked Singer is heading on the road in 2022. In early November, it was announced that The Masked Singer would be going on tour. The announcement came over a year after the tour was first delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Masked Singer‘s national tour will kick off in St. Louis, Missouri, in May 2022. The tour will travel through 50 cities across North America. After kicking things off in St. Louis on May 28, the tour will head to Omaha, Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Syracuse, Boston, Tampa, Memphis, Austin, and Denver, amongst many other locations. The tour will end on July 30 in Las Vegas. To see a full list of The Masked Singer‘s national tour dates and to find out more information regarding purchasing tickets, head to themaskedsingertour.com.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As for what fans can expect from the shows, each sop will feature celebrity guest hosts who have appeared on the Fox program. Those who will take part in the tour will be revealed at a later date. Additionally, there will be one local guest celebrity at each stop who will attempt to showcase their vocals as they stump fans with a secret disguise. At the end of the show, the individual will be unmasked. The shows will also feature surprise appearances from some of the masked characters that you’ve seen on The Masked Singer in the past.

As previously mentioned, The Masked Singer‘s tour was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020. Although, like many other events, it was forced to take a backseat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the New York Daily News, the tour was previously set to kick off in Detroit on May 28, 2020. At the time that the tour was announced, Fox Entertainment chief Rob Wade said about the event, “[It] is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring THE MASKED SINGER and its beloved characters to fans and families across the across the country, live and in person.”

Season 6 of The Masked Singer is currently airing on Fox on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET. If you want to catch the episodes live, you can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers. All episodes of The Masked Singer are available to watch on Hulu the day after they air.