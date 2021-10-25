‘The Masked Singer’ Airing on Special Night This Week Amid Schedule Change

The Masked Singer is switching up its schedule this week to allow for a new special event episode. The show has been airing on Wednesday nights on Fox, but this week it will move to Monday, Oct. 25 for an “All-Time Countdown” of the greatest performances in the show’s history. This also allows Fox to air The Major League Baseball World Series.

This week’s episode of The Masked Singer premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 25, while its usual Wednesday night time slot will go to the MLB. If you miss this episode due to the mix-up, don’t worry, as it’s not a part of the seasonal competition. It is listed as a “special,” not a conventional episode, but according to Fox, it will still have a few clues about this year’s contestants. For the most part, however, it will be a look back on some of the most shocking performances in the reality show’s history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/MaskedSingerFOX/status/1452605874443259906?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The new episode will also feature behind-the-scenes footage of the celebrities that have been unmasked in the past, perhaps giving more insight on the process of maintaining secrecy on set. According to Fox, this never-before-seen footage will be exciting enough to make up for the lack of performances and eliminations.

The Masked Singer isn’t the only show that is being disturbed by this week’s scheduling shift. Alter Ego is also being rescheduled as the World Series takes place across Tuesday and Wednesday. Both shows will return to their normal time slots next week, meaning The Masked Singer Season 6, Episode 7, “Giving Thanks,” will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Masked Singer has already had a confusing year schedule-wise. Season 6 kicked off on Sunday, Sept. 12 with surprisingly low live ratings, which it made up for in streaming numbers later on. It then aired a two-night event on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23, the latter of which lost some steam in Nielsen ratings.

The Masked Singer Season 6 has already unmasked seven contestants this season, including some all-star actors, musicians and one professional athlete. There are nine more contestants to go — counting the duo “Banana Split” as one performer — and fans are reaching further and further for their guesses. Catch the special episode on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and the next regular competition installment on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.