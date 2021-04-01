'The Masked Singer' Fans Fuming Over Logan Paul's Reveal

The Masked Singer featured yet another shocking reveal on Wednesday night's episode. However, the response amongst fans to said reveal hasn't been entirely positive. During the episode, Grandpa Monster was eliminated. He then removed his mask and revealed that he was controversial YouTuber Logan Paul. Considering that Paul has been involved in a number of controversies over the years, Masked Singer viewers were surprised to see that he was tapped to be a part of the competition.

Group B performed on the latest episode of the Fox competition. That group included Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, and Piglet. Additionally, a new Wildcard contestant, Crab, was brought into the fray. By the end of the episode, one of those aforementioned competitors learned that their Masked Singer journey would be coming to an end. Guest host Niecy Nash shared that Grandpa Monster would be leaving the competition (which also meant that Crab secured a dedicated spot in Group B). The judges then shared their final guesses, with Nicole Scherzinger getting extremely close with her guess of Jake Paul. In the end, and as previously mentioned, it was Jake's brother who was behind the Grandpa Monster mask.

As always, fans flocked to Twitter shortly after the unmasking to share their thoughts on the latest episode. But, they didn't have many positive things to say about the fact that Paul was one of the masked celebrities.