'The Masked Singer' Fans Fuming Over Logan Paul's Reveal
The Masked Singer featured yet another shocking reveal on Wednesday night's episode. However, the response amongst fans to said reveal hasn't been entirely positive. During the episode, Grandpa Monster was eliminated. He then removed his mask and revealed that he was controversial YouTuber Logan Paul. Considering that Paul has been involved in a number of controversies over the years, Masked Singer viewers were surprised to see that he was tapped to be a part of the competition.
Group B performed on the latest episode of the Fox competition. That group included Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, and Piglet. Additionally, a new Wildcard contestant, Crab, was brought into the fray. By the end of the episode, one of those aforementioned competitors learned that their Masked Singer journey would be coming to an end. Guest host Niecy Nash shared that Grandpa Monster would be leaving the competition (which also meant that Crab secured a dedicated spot in Group B). The judges then shared their final guesses, with Nicole Scherzinger getting extremely close with her guess of Jake Paul. In the end, and as previously mentioned, it was Jake's brother who was behind the Grandpa Monster mask.
As always, fans flocked to Twitter shortly after the unmasking to share their thoughts on the latest episode. But, they didn't have many positive things to say about the fact that Paul was one of the masked celebrities.
they actually allowed logan paul onto this show?#themaskedsinger pic.twitter.com/4xtNPSmWk8— nina ☁️ (@ninabubblygum) April 1, 2021
Several fans were clearly not impressed over the fact that Paul was Grandpa Monster. In fact, many expressed their frustrations over him being on the program in the first place given his controversial background.
LOGAN PAUL? WHAAAAT? CHILE I- #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/bvnmmxORuw— Lexi (🇧🇧/🇨🇺/🇩🇪/🇵🇦) (@iamlexi) April 1, 2021
Many other Masked Singer fans were simply confused as to why Paul was brought onto the show. And they weren't afraid to voice those concerns on social media.
I would definitely lose a lot of respect for #TheMaskedSinger if Logan Paul is on here— Chelsea:) (@IrishRainbow928) April 1, 2021
This individual had a major reaction to the mere possibility of Paul being on the show. They wrote that they would "lose a lot of respect" for The Masked Singer if they had him on, which, of course, fans later learned was the case.
You know how someone’s not reformed from their piece of shit ways? They say “I’m reformed!” GTFO, Logan Paul. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/6A6oiIBFSi— 👩🏻🦰 (@RedHeadedScot) April 1, 2021
After he was unmasked, Paul told the audience that he was "reformed" following his past controversies. But, viewers weren't buying it.
Logan Paul on #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/5fa2moHHtf— Heather☯️ (@Ohhheather) April 1, 2021
Paul, as Grandpa Monster, sang a very excitable rendition of "Bad Reputation" by Joan Jett during the episode. Still, fans were not here for his appearance on the show.
Logan Paul is trash. Everyone has known it for years and he didn’t deserve TV time. #TheMaskedSinger— Blaine Krage (@QTsGuy) April 1, 2021
Another viewer called Paul "trash." They also wrote that he "didn't deserve" to be featured on primetime television because of his controversies.
Ew Its Logan Paul #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/UljqNYKxpN— C (@chocolatehush22) April 1, 2021
It's evident that fans weren't happy to see Paul on the show. However, they can at least take solace in the fact that he was eliminated on Wednesday's episode, meaning that Grandpa Monster is officially a masked singer of the past.