'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Who Is Black Swan? Clues, Guesses and Performances

The Masked Singer Season 5 gave us a taste of new singers on Wednesday night, and Black Swan spread their wings for the very first time. Black Swan is a member of Group B, which also includes Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, and Piglet. The compelling costume, of course, makes us think of Natalie Portman's movie Black Swan, and we'll see if they live up to that level of performance! You can check out the character live each week via FuboTV, which currently has a free trial offer.

All of Black Swan's The Masked Singer performances, as well as clues will be recapped here each week. We'll also bring up what judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke have guessed. Scroll through to learn what we know about this mysterious vocalist. Of course, spoilers are ahead.

Season 5, Episode 2 — "Shamrock and Roll"

The Black Swan made a grand entrance onto the stage, strutting their stuff as they did so. They subsequently shared a series of clues so that the judges could narrow down their identity. The Black Swan said that she is "incredibly rare" and that her talent made her "someone else's prey," explaining that she was enticed by a "Hollywood deal that I couldn't resist." She was also spotted standing on a red X on the floor, which judge Jenny McCarthy thought meant that they could be from X Factor. She also said that, ultimately, her flock helped "rescue" and "set her free," while holding up a red square. The masked celebrity also mentioned to guest host Niecy Nash that this show was so far out of her "comfort zone."

Shortly after they shared their clue package, the Black Swan went into a stunning rendition of "Barracuda" by Heart. Ken Jeong thought that the clues led to the Queen's Gambit and that they were Anya Taylor-Joy. However, McCarthy felt that there were "girl group vibes" going on and guessed that it was former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello due to the possible X Factor connection. Nicole Scherzinger had another great guess, as she thought that it could be singer Leona Lewis. Ultimately, McCarthy said that the Black Swan will likely be in the competition for a while given their impressive vocal chops.

Who is Black? We'll have to wait and see! The Masked Singer airs each Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX affiliates. You can watch that broadcast live on FuboTV, which has a free trial promotion going on . Fans can also watch the show on Hulu, if you're willing to wait until the day following FOX's live broadcast. PopCulture.com will be diving into The Masked Singer Season 5 all season, so stay tuned!

