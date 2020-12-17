'The Masked Singer' Finale: Crocodile Comes in Third, and They're a Famous Boy Band Member

Only three contestants remain in the running on The Masked Singer. During the course of the Season 4 finale, one of those three — the Sun, Mushroom, or Crocodile — will be crowned the winner. Of course, that also means that two of those individuals will come up short. The Fox competition announced that the Crocodile came in third place. After they shared that news, and after the judges shared their final guesses behind their identity, the Crocodile was revealed to have been Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

Season 4 of The Masked Singer originally premiered back in September. Despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entertainment industry, the show was able to feature weeks worth of masked singing fun. Over the past several months, competitors such as Lips, Seahorse, and the Snow Owls competed for their chance at the win. Ultimately, the competition was narrowed down to the final three of Mushroom, Sun, and Crocodile.

The Crocodile was the first one to get the boot on Wednesday night's finale. Naturally, fans had plenty of thoughts about their identity and their elimination.