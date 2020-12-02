'The Masked Singer' Renewed for Season 5 at Fox

✖

Get ready for more masked madness! Fox has renewed The Masked Singer for a fifth season, which will kick off with more anonymous celebrity performances in 2021, according to TV Line. The renewal comes as no surprise, as The Masked Singer has been a ratings hit for the network since its start, topping Wednesday night ratings in its Season 4 premiere.

The renewal comes just ahead of the Season 4 semifinals airing Wednesday, which will pit the Super Six against one another for the three finale spots ahead of the Dec. 16 season conclusion. Craig Robinson, host of the upcoming Masked Dancer spinoff (premiering Sunday, Dec. 27) will serve as a guest panelist alongside the regular line-up consisting of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

"I’m so happy to announce a new season of The Masked Singer," Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can’t wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week."

So far on Season 4, celebrities to be unmasked include Busta Rhymes, Mickey Rourke, Brian Austin Green, Wendy Williams, Bob Saget, Clint and Lisa Hartman Black, Lonzo Ball and Paul Anka. Williams' performance quickly went viral on social media after she put her own spin on Odyssey's "Native New Yorker" during an October episode before being unmasked and sent home.

"After I'd sing a line, then I would laugh. I thought that gave it away," she told Us Weekly after her elimination. "I was really filled with joy though." Even host Nick Cannon "knew right away" Williams was under the Lips mask. "When we sat down, he said, 'I'm not going to say anything, but I know who you are right away!' And he said he couldn't believe I pulled this off!" she recalled.

This year might look like any other season, but The Masked Singer took a number of precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including the use of masks and social distancing as well as regular tests. In addition, the show used a virtual audience to vote on the weekly eliminations, although it used AR technology and a limited number of in-person audience members to make it seem like there was a full crowd watching the performances.