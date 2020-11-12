'The Masked Singer' Eliminates the Snow Owls, and They're a Country Music Couple

✖

On Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer, the show said goodbye to its first-ever two-headed masked singers. The Snow Owls ended up getting the boot. While the judges shared a variety of colorful guesses as to the pair's identity, they subsequently unmasked themselves and revealed that they were married country stars Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black.

The Snow Owls marked a major first for The Masked Singer, as the duo was the first pair to perform together (with their masks, of course) on the Fox competition. Black and Hartman Black ended up singing two songs during the latest episode. They first sang a rendition of Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion's "The Prayer." The duo then competed against the Popcorn in the show's first "love ballad smackdown." The two performed another Dion son, "Because You Loved Me," but they were ultimately sent home. This means that Sun, Popcorn, Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent, Whatchamacallit, Broccoli, Jellyfish, and Mushroom remain in the competition.

Over the past several weeks, The Masked Singer has said goodbye to a slew of famous celebrities. Everyone from Wendy Williams (Lips) to Bob Sagat (Squiggly Monster) have competed, and been eliminated, in previous weeks during the competition. Following their own time on The Masked Singer, Black and Hartman Black told Entertainment Weekly that they're planning on releasing music inspired by their time as the Snow Owls. According to the couple, fans can expect them to release their single, "Till the End of Time," on Dec. 3.

"The first thought after doing the show was we should record one of those songs [that we sung on the show]," Black said. "Then I thought I should write us a new duet. We should record something. We enjoyed singing together again, and Lisa was up for it. So I just wrote us a new duet and recorded it in record time to have it ready for when we go into rehearsals next week for the Ryman show, which is our first full concert since the lockdown. People can buy a ticket to watch it live from home. So we're gonna sing the song live that night and then it comes out the next day on the 3rd." When asked whether they would be interested in doing a full-length "Snow Owlbum," Black added, "You know, I think we got about half an album of duets now that we've recorded, but that's a good idea. We actually thought about doing those songs that we did on the show, so that would be a possibility maybe down the road."