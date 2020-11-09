'The Masked Singer': Major Shakeups Coming Soon, Including Triple Elimination 

✖

The Masked Singer unveiled some major changes for the last weeks of Season 4 before the finale in December, including one special episode where three singers' identities will be revealed. The show will also feature a group of new celebrity guest panelists joining Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. The series is hosted by Nick Cannon and airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

The guest panelists for the rest of the season include Niecy Nash (Nov. 11), Cheryl Hines (Nov. 18), Jay Pharoah (Nov. 26), and Craig Robinson (Dec. 2), reports Variety. The episode featuring Pharoah will air on Thanksgiving night as a special Thursday night episode. It is Pharoah's second time as a guest panelist. Hines is a panelist on Fox's I Can See Your Voice, which also features Jeong. Robinson, who starred on The Office, will host the spinoff The Masked Dancer, which debuts in December. Robinson's episode will also see three singers eliminated before the finale.

This season, fans have seen Busta Rhymes (Dragon), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin), Brian Austin Green (Giraffe), Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien), Wendy Williams (Lips), and Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster) all eliminated. The remaining masked characters are Popcorn, Snow Owls, Sun, Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent, Whatchamacallit, Broccoli, Jellyfish, and Mushroom. The panelists are also competing for the "Golden Ear" trophy, which is based on the first impressions they each give of the performer. McCarthy Wahlberg is in the lead for the trophy with three points.

Before the season kicked off, The Masked Singer producers provided hits for the entire cast. They have a combined net worth of $398 million, sold over 281 million albums worldwide, starred in over 5,120 episodes of television and 204 movies. They have played in Super Bowls, have four stars in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, won 46 Grammys combined, and hold three world records. One celebrity is an Oscar nominee while another is an Olympic medalist. One celebrity made it on Time Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People. In this week's episode, Sun, Snow Owls, and Popcorn are performing for a slot in the Super Six.

The Masked Dancer is Fox's first Masked Singer spin-off and will feature celebrities dancing instead of singing while wearing intricate costumes. The show's panel will include Jeong, Green, Paula Abdul, and Ashley Tisdale. The competitors have a combined "38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three Broadway show appearances," accordingto Fox.