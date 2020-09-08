'The Masked Singer' Reveals Two-Headed Duet Costume for Season 4

✖

The Masked Singer is doubling down on its celebrity competitors, introducing for the first time this fall a two-headed costume dubbed the "Snow Owls." In a sneak peek of the anonymous celebrity singing competition's upcoming fourth season, premiering on Sept. 23, FOX revealed there will be one duet pair taking to the stage alongside the other masked stars.

The Snow Owls, whose lower bodies are enclosed in an elaborate egg in the preview, will be joining previously revealed characters for this season, including Crocodile, Sun, Giraffe, Dragon and the mysterious Whatchamacallit. Other costumes will be revealed leading up to the new season when clues will start to be released as to their A-Lister identities during an exclusive Season 4 sneak preview on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. Returning this season to the stage will be panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, as well as host Nick Cannon.

The Masked Singer hasn't aired a new episode since the Season 3 finale in May, when Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Grammy-winning songwriter Kandi Burruss walked away with the win as the Night Angel. Burruss competed against celebrities such as Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Tom Bergeron, Sarah Palin, Bella Thorne, JoJo Siwa, Rob Gronkowski, Jordyn Woods, Bret Michaels, Hunter Hayes, Jackie Evancho and Barry Zito.

"I think it's a boost of confidence," Burruss told Entertainment Weekly after the win. "I didn't know I was going to win. Of course, you would love to win. I guess in my mind I wasn't totally sure. I wasn't totally confident about it. You just go in there and do your best. There's no limit to what you can accomplish. Like, stop psyching yourself out. Stop getting in your own head, telling yourself what you can't do. Those are the things that I say to other people. This show made me apply that to my own life."

Fans will have a new power during the upcoming Season 4, with super fans who are chosen from a pool of registered viewers being given the ability to "witness all-new performances and vote for [their] favorites" as part of a virtual audience designed to keep the cast safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. This is different from past seasons, which had no at-home voting and used the live audience's vote as part of the equation as to who would be sent home.