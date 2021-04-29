'The Masked Singer' Drops a Big Hint About Cluedle-Doo's Identity

✖

There has been much speculation regarding the identities of the remaining contestants on The Masked Singer. But, much of the speculation concerning the show concerns one of the most mysterious figures — Cluedle-Doo. Who exactly is Cluedle-Doo? The latest episode of the Fox series shared a clue about their identity.

At the end of Wednesday's episode, Cluedle-Doo revealed that he's not just a "roaster rooster," but he's also a celebrity himself. He said that he has a connection to one of the contestants who previously competed on The Masked Singer. Cluedle-Doo shared that he has a connection to the Gremlin a.k.a. Mickey Rourke, who competed on Season 4 of the Fox competition. But, as for what that connection entails, fans will have to stay tuned.

Cluedle-Doo has been making a splash ever since he appeared during the course of Season 5 of The Masked Singer. Although, since they haven't actually performed, it has been hard to pinpoint their identity. Towards the beginning of the season, it was speculated that Cluedle-Doo was host Nick Cannon, as he took a step back from the program for a few episodes after testing positive for COVID-19 (Niecy Nash filled in for him). Although, that speculation was put to rest after the April 7 episode, as Cannon surprised viewers by appearing as Wildcard contestant Bulldog. He subsequently resumed his hosting duties after that point.

It has also been speculated that Cluedle-Doo could be Joel McHale, who frequently appears on the show as a guest judge. The judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger — picked up on the fact that Cluedle-Doo has a bit of a funny streak, meaning that a comedian could be the one behind the mask. As a result, it was easy to see why a frequent guest on The Masked Singer could be the mysterious masked chicken. While McHale is one of the more prevalent guesses, the Masked Singer podcast did share that Cluedle-Doo is someone who has never been on the show before in any fashion. Since McHale has appeared as a guest judge, that would take him out of the running.

So, who could Cluedle-Doo be? Right now, it's anyone's guess as to who's behind the mask. But, you can rest assured that The Masked Singer will reveal Cluedle-Doo's identity in due time. Make sure that you're following along with all of the action on the Fox series when it airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the show live via FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to PopCulture.com readers. If you do miss the live shows, all episodes will be available on Hulu the day after they air.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.