'The Masked Singer': 'Dancer' Spinoff in Jeopardy of Cancellation

On Monday, Fox announced that The Masked Singer had been renewed for Season 6. However, there was no word on whether there would be another season of its spin-off, The Masked Dancer. According to Deadline, the network is reportedly trying to figure out if The Masked Dancer has a future beyond Season 1.

Even though Fox did not share any plans for a possible Season 2 of The Masked Dancer, it seems as though they're still trying to figure out a way to make the show work. Rob Wade, Fox's head of alternative programming, shared that the network is in the midst of trying to find the right fit for The Masked Dancer in the now-extended Masked universe. Fans will be glad to see that Wade did share some glowing comments about the series and that he even noted that those at the network viewed it as a "great" series.

“We’re really happy with The Masked Dancer, we thought it was a great show,” Wade said. “We are just figuring out where it fits into our Masked strategy. We’re looking to see where and when that would play best. We filmed it right in the middle of the pandemic and we took a lot of lessons from it. We’ve got a lot of really nice ideas should there be a season two and we’re figuring out where and when that might be.”

Like The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer featured a slate of masked celebrities trying their hand at a specific skill — dancing. The series premiered in late December 2020 and wrapped up its first season in February. The Masked Dancer was hosted by Craig Robinson and featured a judges' panel that included Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Paula Abdul, and The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong. Fans may be waiting on news for the second season of The Masked Dancer, but Fox did reveal that Season 6 of The Masked Singer would be on the way.

In addition to The Masked Singer, the network announced that several other shows had been picked up for subsequent seasons. Fox's renewals included 9-1-1 and its comedy slate that includes The Simpsons and Family Guy. There will also be many new shows hitting the network, including Alter Ego and Next Level Chef, the latter of which is a show from Hell's Kitchen's Gordon Ramsey.