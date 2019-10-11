‘The Masked Singer’ Contestant Reveals Throat Injury Discovery During Show Performance

The Masked Singer latest celebrity reveal is speaking out after their unmasking! The Fox hit reality competition series featured the reveal the celebrity behind The Eagle was none other than Dr. Drew Pinsky. The radio personality opened up in a new interview about participating in Season 2, and discovering an injury during rehearsals.

“I used to sing when I was a kid. I was actually trained in opera for many years and wisely did not pursue that as a career, but really never did anything with it,” the Teen Mom personality told Us Weekly. “I still sing the national anthem at sporting events and stuff like that. And I saw this show and I thought, ‘You know, I should do that show.’ Not only that I’ve known [judges] Ken [Jeong] and Jenny [McCarthy] for years and it’d be fun to kind of screw with them and spoof them and confuse them, and then I just told somebody that I should be on that show. And that was that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pinsky revealed he did not need to audition to participate. “The next day, I was talking to producers,” he continued.

He opened up about the road from joining the show to performing on stage. Rehearsal also led him to discover a vocal injury he was not aware of.

“Immediately when I started training, I realized there was something wrong with my voice. And it turns out I had a bleed on my [vocal] cords. And then I had a varices and the treatment was supposed to be lasers, but we couldn’t do that,” he told the outlet. “So I had to get vocal rehab specialists to help me retrain my voice. It was crazy.”

Pinsky also revealed that everyone who knew the was participating on the show had to sign a nondisclosure agreement, including his wife Susan and one of his sons. He also opened up about some of the more extreme measures the show took to keep his identity secret.

“They have a whole procedure perfected,” he said. “The moment you leave the house, not one molecule of your skin is showing. You wear gloves, you wear neck gators, you have this shield over your face, a hoodie over your head, and you are not allowed to speak… Then they lead you by the hand into your trailer and you don’t get to speak until somebody comes into your trailer and then the door has to be shut before you can talk.”

He told the outlet the rules are also in place to prevent contestants from finding out their competition’s identity.

“I have no way…. I don’t know anything. I don’t know who’s coming up,” he told the publication. “You’re completely blinded to everything all the time. They go to great lengths to make sure there’s no interaction amongst the talent.”

The Masked Singer has unmasked four celebrities this season so far, including Johnny Weir, Laila Ali and Richard “Ninja” Blevins. The series airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.