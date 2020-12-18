'The Masked Singer': Brandi Glanville Denies Shading LeAnn Rimes' Win

✖

Brandi Glanville was in no way throwing shade at LeAnn Rimes as she took home the Golden Mask trophy during Wednesday's The Masked Singer finale, at least if you ask the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. Glanville had guessed from the season's start that the wife of her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, was behind The Sun mask, and while her assumption was correct, the tweets she sent throughout the season were assumed to not be in good faith towards the singer by most of Glanville's followers.

"I think the sun is 100 percent LeAnn Rimes #maskedsinger. Although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because it's sooo beneath her," Glanville tweeted at the start of the season. While her comments drew criticism at the time, the Bravo personality kept at it throughout the season, tweeting ahead of the finale, "Hope my kids' bonus mom The Sun Leanne Rines (sic) wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire." She then doubled down Friday with another tweet, denying dissing Rimes and telling followers to "stop reading into s—."

First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes I rooted for her to win. She clearly told my kids that she’d never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths. She deserved to win I’m glad she won! stop reading into shit! — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 18, 2020

Glanville and Rimes have history, as it was revealed more than 10 years ago that the country star and Cibrian had an affair on the set of the Lifetime movie Northern Lights, which prompted Glanville to file for divorce in 2009. In 2018, the two women appeared to have buried the hatchet, coming together to celebrate the 11th birthday of Glanville and Cibrian's son Jake. "Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday," Glanville wrote on Instagram at the time.

Rimes later told E! News that it was Glanville and Cibrian's sons who helped them mend fences after so much fighting. "The kids are the most important thing and they know the love is there and like any blended family everybody sees, even though you don't think the kids see, everybody sees the ups and downs," said Rimes, who married the actor in 2011. "They know everyone loves them, they know everyone is committed and we're always there for them."