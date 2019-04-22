LeAnn Rimes Jokes That Easter With Husband’s Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville Is ‘Awkward’

Easter Sunday often brings families together, and such was the case for LeAnn Rimes, who spent the holiday with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, and their kids.

To commemorate the gathering, Rimes shared a photo of the blended family on her Instagram account, using her caption to spread positivity after poking a bit of fun at the group’s pose.

“Happy Easter LovEs! Our awkward family Easter photo/Christmas card?!” she wrote. “Lol. Today has been a wonderful day. Many blessings to your family from all of us! #easter #happyeaster #easter2019 #family #ifyoudonthavesomethingnicetosaypleasemoveon.”

At the end of her caption, the singer made sure to explain her meaning, adding, “*awkward – the way we are standing, not that we are all together. Not awkward at all. #clarity.”

She also shared an Instagram Story of the kids participating in an egg hunt.

Glanville and Cibrian originally married in 2001 and welcomed their two sons, Mason, 15, and Jake, 12. During their marriage, Cibrian had an affair with Rimes after the pair met in 2009 on the set of the television movie Northern Lights, and Cibrian filed for divorce from Glanville that year.

Rimes and Cibrian tied the knot in 2011. Glanville and Rimes were in a feud for years as a result, but Glanville hinted that the two women have put things behind them during an appearance on Spencer and Heidi Pratt’s Make Speidi Famous Again podcast last year.

“We were having a birthday party just recently and we got into a really serious conversation,” Glanville recalled. “We just kind of had it out about what is right, what is wrong, what’s better for the kids, and what bothered me and what bothered her…It was hours of conversation, and it wasn’t all pleasant.”

On Monday, Rimes and Cibrian celebrated eight years of marriage, with Rimes sharing a photo collage on her Instagram Story featuring plenty of the pair’s memories.

“8 years today as husband and wife!” Rimes wrote. “@eddiecibrian I LovE you.”

The duo also headed out on an anniversary trip, with the singer documenting their journey on her Story, starting with the car ride during which she sported a pair of black lace rabbit ears as Cibrian flashed a pair of his own with a peace sign behind his head.

“Yes, I’m rocking my bunny ears!” Rimes told fans. “Anniversary road trip…here we go!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Anna Webber