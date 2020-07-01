Brandi Glanville Posts Photo Seemingly Kissing Denise Richards

Brandi Glanville is doubling down on her claims of an affair with Denise Richards, sharing a photo with Twitter followers that she claims is proof the two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personalities were romantically involved with her. Posting a dark and somewhat blurry photo of herself kissing a woman who appears to be Richards on the cheek on Sunday, Glanville said she was giving a "snack" to her followers while making dinner for her family.

Just in case people doubted her intentions with the photo, Glanville tweeted the following day that the other woman in the photo was "1 million percent" Richards, whom she referred to only by her initials amid the legal drama surrounding to the two women.

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors -#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

It’s 1millionpercent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 29, 2020

Glanville's claim of an affair with Richards promises to be the big drama in the latter half of this season of RHOBH, with the former Housewife spilling the tea to Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne in a mid-season trailer. "I f—ed her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He'll kill me,'" Glanville says in the trailer, referring to the Wild Things star's husband, Aaron Phypers, whom she wed in 2018. When Richards hears of the rumors being spread about her, she tearfully responds, "What the f—? That is not true!" When rumors arose in February that Richards and her husband had an open marriage, the actress responded on Twitter that this was "absolutely not" true and that she was "100% monogamous to [her] husband."

RHOBH fans didn't think Glanville's photo added anything meaningful to the drama. "This proves nothing though. You’re not even kissing on the lips," one person wrote. Another chimed in, "Y'all aren't lip locking, this is just a friendly kiss [laughing out loud]." Others resented Glanville for starting new social media drama. "People's sexuality is their own business, and shouldn't be weaponized to improve rating on a sinking franchise," one person wrote. Maybe that's not how it'll play out but it sure looks that way."

Still, others accused Glanville of stirring the pot in an attempt to get back on Bravo full time, with one person writing, "Thirsty. Needs spotlight. Does anyone even care? No. No. No." Another commented, "You are so thirsty for a spot back on RHOBH..."