‘The Masked Singer’: Our Best Guesses for Each Contestant’s Identity

The Masked Singer has become a huge hit for Fox since its premiere, with millions of viewers tuning in to find out who might be under the mask of their favorite performers.

The bizarre reality series has piqued viewers interest as almost 10 million viewers tuned in for the first episode, making it one of the biggest premieres at Fox in quite some time.

The series centers around 12 celebrities from across the entertainment world (from music to sports) wearing impressive costumes they designed themselves and taking the stage to perform for judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. The judges’ job is to make their best guesses as to who is hiding behind the mask.

With everyone curious as to who is hiding behind the masks, we are anxious to watch which celebrity will be revealed next. Until then, take a look at our guesses for who the celebrities on The Masked Singer really are.

The Hippo

The show’s first celebrity reveal turned out to be Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown.

The Hippo was revealed at the end of the first episode after failing to impress the judges and the audience with his performance of “My Prerogative.” Clues to his identity included his love of breakfast, being used to perform in a mask in front of thousands of screaming fans and dancing whenever he wins.

The Pineapple

The Pineapple shocked everyone with his performance of “I Will Survive.” At the end of Week 2 the show revealed the Pineapple to be comedian Tommy Chong.

Clues included being fun and tropical. He beat a life-threatening disease but it never wiped the smile off his face. He has been in the spotlight for decades and considers this opportunity him checking off being a singer from his bucket list.

The Peacock

The Peacock impressed the judges and viewers with a noteworthy performance of “The Greatest Show.”

Clues for this male performer include started performing at a young age, loves the spotlight, was close friends with Michael Jackson, plays piano, has a small ceramic dog, is very Las Vegas, has an impressive voice and was part of a magical act.

Guess: We are pretty sure about this one. The Peacock is likely Donny Osmond.

The Monster

Probably the most confusing of the masked singer contestants so far, this performer dazzled viewers with his “Don’t Stop Me Now” performance.

The male performance said he picked the monster because that is what the world labeled him. On the show to rewrite his mixtape to prove that he’s more than just “puff and fluff.” The claimed to be at the top of his game but something happened that caused him to leave the spotlight. He claims to not be a professional singer “to everyone.”

Guess: Could a rapper be the Monster? We would say T-Pain or Gucci Mane could be good choices. Though his voice is very similar to Terrence Howard, the star of Empire is still pretty much at the top of his game.

The Deer

The 6’3” performer showed he’s not exactly a professional performer during his cover of Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder.”

He claimed that it’s hard for people to look past who he is and what he’s known for. He has been knocked down fifty times, but in the Wild Wild West you learn how to get up and get back in the saddle. He also said “Ravens beware,” and chose to “take the fifth” when the judges asked if he was an NFL player.

Guess: Since we have met an athlete before, another football player would be a good guess. Terry Bradshaw or Peyton Manning, perhaps?

The Lion

The Lion ignited a standout performance during Week 1 with “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” leaving the judges speechless.

The female performer claimed people might consider her “Hollywood royalty,” but she’s her own person stepping away from her pride to sing her heart out. She claims that there are “lots of women” in her pride.

Guess: Considering it is highly unlikely a Kardashian would sign up for this show, we would say Rumer Willis is a possibility… our wildest guess is Tiffany Trump.

The Unicorn

The Unicorn gave a sweet rendition of “Fight Song” during week one.

The female performer teased she was born in Beverly Hills and should have had a magical childhood. She always dreamed of singing but someone she admired told her she was tone-deaf. People always told her she wasn’t good enough but she now wants to prove that all you need to do is believe.

Guess: Could this be 90210‘s very own Tori Spelling?

The Rabbit

The male performer turned heads with his spooky performance of “Livin’ La Vida Loca.”

The Rabbit revealed as his clues that he spent most of his life onstage, but never alone. He now pops up here and there. He is known for synchronized singing. “It’s as if I’ve been training for this my entire life.”

Guess: Clearly the performer is a member of a pop group… could it be JC Chasez or Donnie Wahlberg?

The Alien

This female performer proved her singing chops with a performance of “Feel It Still.”

In her clues, the Alien talked about how being a member of her family made anonymity impossible. She poses with five other aliens and talks about growing up under the spotlight. “For the first time ever the world gets to hear my voice on my terms.”

Guess: Famous family and model behavior? Could one of the Kardashians really be under the mask?

The Raven

This performer definitely wins the award for creepiest costume with her wings and the cage on her head.

Before performing Kesha’s “Rainbow,” the clues the Raven gave were about constantly listening to other people’s stories. She has a sunny personality and can keep an audience engaged. “No one talks more than me,” she said. She recently suffered a tragic loss, and this helps honor her lost loved one.

Guess: A talk show host who has lost a loved one recently? Sherri Shepherd or

Meghan McCain.

The Poodle

The Poodle delivered an empowering performance of Pat Benatar’s “Heartbreaker” that left the audience speechless, and begging to find out who was under the mask.

Her clues included her being a member of a “musical family” with connections to the Bay Area, though her claim to fame came from a different outlet. She always exercises her right to free speech.

Guess: She’s not from the Bay Area, but maybe Tracee Ellis Ross.

The Bee

The final performer of the night gave fans emotions with an emotional performance of “Chandelier.”

Her clues included her career has taken her to great heights and never wanting to stop doing what she loves. Being a worker bee keeps her young. Coming into this new show, she wants to sing to a younger generation and wants to create buzz.

Guess: The performer revealed she began singing in the 1950s, so could it be Dionne Warwick?

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.