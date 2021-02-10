'The Masked Dancer': Liza Koshy Might Be the Tulip

✖

As the competition winds down on The Masked Dancer, fans are trying to figure out the identities behind the remaining competitors — Cotton Candy, Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra. Over the past few weeks, the judges — Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul, and Brian Austin Green — have shared their own guesses behind the mystery celebrities' identities. When it comes to the Tulip, the judges have guessed that they may be Liza Koshy, a popular television personality who first became famous on Vine in 2013.

While the judges have questioned whether the Tulip is a professionally trained dancer or an athlete, Abdul shared a different guess on the Feb. 3 episode of the show. After Tulip performed a routine to "My Boyfriend's Back" by The Angels, Abdul guessed that they might just be Koshy. Specifically, she thought that the individual may be prevalent in the TikTok or social media world based on the clues that the Tulip provided. She even caught on to the fact that one of the clues was "Work It," which just so happens to be the title of a movie that Koshy appeared in. In addition to guessing Koshy, other guesses for Tulip's identity have been Charli D'Amelio, Sarah Hyland, and Mackenzie Ziegler. Since Tulip is still in the competition, her identity remains a mystery.

Tulip may currently still be in the running to win The Masked Dancer, but Exotic Bird, unfortunately, got the boot during the most recent episode of the Fox series. They were later revealed to have been American Idol winner Jordin Sparks. Following her time on the program, the "No Air" singer explained that she was ready to tackle the challenges that The Masked Dancer presented her with. Despite being more comfortable with a microphone in hand for her performances, Sparks still had a blast on the competition.

“It’s not my bread and butter. Give me a microphone and I’m good to go," Sparks told Variety about her time on The Masked Dancer. "But with dancing, it was a little bit nerve racking. Everybody was encouraging me to do it and then I realized that I was the person telling me that I couldn’t. And so, I wanted to do the show and I said yes because I want to do this and prove to myself that I can take on challenges and take on things, even if they scare me a little bit.”