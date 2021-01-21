Charli D'Amelio Might Be Tulip on 'Masked Dancer'

✖

Charli D'Amelio is famous for her dance moves on TikTok, but could she be performing those same moves on The Masked Dancer? Some of the judges on the panel, which includes Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, and Paula Abdul, seem to think so. During Wednesday night's episode of the Fox series, which is a spin-off of the popular Masked Singer, Tisdale, in particular, guessed that the Tulip was D'Amelio.

Tulip, Hammerhead, Cricket, and Exotic Bird all competed for a chance to be in The Masked Dancer's Super Six. Tulip performed a contemporary routine to Eva Cassidy's "Fields of Gold," and stunned the judges with her flawless moves. Considering that there was even a reference to TikTok in Tulip's clue package, the judges considered whether the masked celebrity in question is D'Amelio, who rose to fame in late 2019 thanks to the social media platform. Tisdale shared that she was certain that D'Amelio is the one beneath the Tulip mask, which guest host Rob Lowe agreed with. The other guesses for the Tulip that the panel threw out included Sarah Hyland, Simone Biles, and Kristen Bell.

Is #TulipMask a TikTok star? 🌷 Drop your best guess for this blossom below! #TheMaskedDancer pic.twitter.com/chIPoyqhFP — The Masked Dancer (@MaskedDancerFOX) January 21, 2021

The judges had plenty of interesting guesses for the other mystery dancers, as well. When it came to the Exotic Bird, Abdul guessed that it was American Idol alum Jordin Sparks while Jeong shared that he thought that she was Janet Jackson. As for the Hammerhead, Jeong was also quite sure with his guess that they were the "king of E! Television," a.k.a. Ryan Seacrest. The other guesses for Hammerhead included Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and podcast host Joe Rogan. While the judges had plenty of guesses for the Cricket, they were ultimately eliminated at the end of the episode and revealed to have been Brian McKnight. Abdul was the only judge to correctly guess the singer-songwriter's identity.

Following his time on The Masked Dancer, McKnight spoke to Variety about competing on the show. According to the "One Last Cry" singer, he had a blast on the show. He told the outlet that his experience was “off the charts. They really do a great job. Nobody on that set knows who any of the celebrities are. We’re testing for COVID every other day, making sure we’re safe. The way they do the show and the showrunning, it was really unlike anything that I’ve ever seen, after doing a bunch of TV shows in my time. Getting on stage, the production value is insane. For somebody who’s on a stage all the time to have all those bells and whistles all at once, it’s just mind boggling.”