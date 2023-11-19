The Kardashians Use This $2 Item in Their Thanksgiving Spread

The Kardashians and Jenners love to flaunt their wealth on TV and in social media posts, but in some ways their dinner tables end up looking just like everyone else's. Last year, the family posted photos from their elaborate Thanksgiving dinner which was reportedly cooked up by a staff of professional chefs and served to the sounds of live harp music. However, commenters pointed out that the cranberry sauce came from the same $2 can that they used on their own tables.

According to a report by The Sun, Kris Jenner spared no expense for Thanksgiving 2022. She and her family ate a lavish meal around a beautifully decorated table with the best people in the industry cooking for them, and a professional harpist on hand. Unsurprisingly, she and her family members posted photos from the gathering, and one picture posted by Kendal Jenner went viral. Fans recognized the canned cranberry sauce clearly in her picture, and soon they corroborated it in other posts. The ridged texture of the can was even visible, as if the food had just slid out onto a dish.

Cranberry sauce can be a source of heated debate in many American households around Thanksgiving – some purists swear that it is worth it to prepare the side dish from scratch, while others have actually come to prefer the canned alternative. Regardless, the canned sauce did not seem to match with the opulent atmosphere 67-year-old Kris Jenner had cultivated.

Over on Reddit, several commenters dissected Kendall's plate photo even more deeply. A few questioned the quality of other dishes, wondering which were made by hand and which used instant shortcuts. None seemed to doubt that the cranberry sauce was from a can, though many admitted that this was their preference as well. Still, critics said that they at least would have manipulated the sauce so that it didn't bear the recognizable ridges of a can before taking their picture.

All in all, critics were more concerned with the Kardashians' displays of wealth – especially during this difficult economic time. They wondered what the point of this irreverence was and how the family rationalized it in their own heads. Many argued that humility is meant to be part of the point of Thanksgiving in the U.S.

As lavish as this Thanksgiving dinner was, it was hardly featured in The Kardashians Season 3 on Hulu. The series has aired 18 new episodes in 2023 with two more to go before Season 4 is over. The show is renewed through Season 6.