Caitlyn Jenner Talks Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape, Whether Kris Jenner Was Involved

Kim Kardashian was catapulted into the spotlight courtesy of an alleged leaked sex tape with her and her ex-boyfriend, Ray J. The tape was released in 2007, and their E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted a year later. Since then, she's become the wealthiest reality star in history, competing with A-listers in Hollywood with her various business ventures and wealth. Her success has been so massive that the sex tape is rarely brought up nowadays. But she fought a long road to earn that. But, there's always been one question: Did Kardashian's mother/momager, Kris Jenner, have any involvement in orchestrating the sex tape as part of a bigger plan to thrust her daughter into the spotlight? This has been further speculated due to the family dynasty being so vast, and their influence and power superceding most actors. And Kardashian has always admitted that she yearned for fame. Caitlyn Jenner, Kris' ex, recently weighed in.

In the new docuseries House of Kardashian, Caitlyn spoke of her initial reaction to the tape. "Whatever's going on, I don't know what it is and I'm gonna go to the golf course… to be honest with you, I just stayed out of it," she said. Caitlyn claims that her ex "never talked to me about it," and that she "never talked to Kimberly about it."

"I don't know what happened, why it happened," she insists. Regarding the rumors Kim and Kris "worked together" on the release, Caitlyn said, "I have no idea. I never, ever once had that conversation -- or did I want to have that conversation."

Kardashian has long maintained that she had nothing to do with the leak, though an eventual deal was brokered for her to be paid from the tape. In the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series reunion special, she told host Andy Cohen that the tape was her biggest regret of her life, especially now that she's a mother of four.

"That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life. I try not to have any regrets, but it's probably the one thing I wish didn't exist and if I could erase any of the stupid things that I've done in life that's probably it," she said.

In September 2022, Kris took a lie detector test on The Late Late Show With James Corden where she was asked if she "helped Kim release her sex tape." She denied that she did, and the lie detector determined she was truthful.