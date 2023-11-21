Kim Kardashian Poised to Become Movie Star as She's Cast in Major Comedy Movie

Kim Kardashian is keeping her acting streak going with a new movie role in The 5th Wheel. According to a report by Deadline, Kardashian is on board to star in and produce the movie, which is currently the subject of a bidding war among five different studios. The movie is a female-led comedy written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito.

The 5th Wheel is a pitch package that has caught the attention of several studios thanks to Kardashian's hands-on involvement. She has reportedly been very active, attending each pitch meeting to make it clear that she is a part of the project. The result is a bidding war featuring five studios trying to get the movie – some with offers already on the table. Kardashian is best known for her reality TV work but she has branched out into acting in recent years – first with voice-over work in two of the Paw Patrol films and then in the latest season of FX's American Horror Story.

As for the writers, Pell is a comedy legend who worked on SNL for 25 years as well as 30 Rock, along with other projects with Tina Fey. She has also worked with Amy Poehler, Judd Apatow and other high-profile names as a writer. She wrote the movie Sisters starring Fey and Poehler, and she appeared in the Netflix original film Wine Country with the duo. As an actress she has many related comedy credits as well as voice-over work in recent aminated hits including Big Mouth, Duncanville and Bless the Harts.

Brito also appeared in Wine Country, though this will be her first major screenplay credit for a movie. However, she has several credits writing for TV including the 2021 Golden Globe Awards hosted by Fey and Poehler. As an actress, Brito also appeared in Girls5eva and A.P. Bio, among other things.

Kardashian has been diversifying her work behind the camera as well, with her business interests in fashion and cosmetics rivaling her media empire. Meanwhile, she is pursuing a career as a lawyer with an interest in prison reform. Kardashian's personal wealth has skyrocketed over the last few years, ballooning from an estimated $45 million in 2014 to $1 billion in 2021. All of her producer credits so far are in reality TV, so there's no telling what her role might be on this movie.