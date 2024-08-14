Kylie Jenner Addresses Weight Loss Drug Accusations

Kylie Jenner is shutting down conversations about her recent weight loss, addressing speculation that she's "on drugs" like Ozempic in her September cover story for British Vogue, published Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The Kardashians star, 27, pointed out that her weight gain and loss was influenced mostly by her becoming a mother, having given birth to daughter Stormi in 2018 and son Aire in 2022. "I'm back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum," Jenner told British Vogue. "I'm like: 'Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?'"

(Photo: Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The makeup mogul continued that she was "200 pounds" when she gave birth to her two babies, both of whom were over 8 pounds when they were born. "I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later," added Jenner, who shares both children with ex Travis Scott. "And I felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again."

The reality personality, who is now dating actor Timotheé Chalamet, explained that she doesn't think people have given her, or women in general "enough empathy" surrounding childbirth, pointing out that she sees photos online in which people accuse her of being "on drugs" like Ozempic.

(Photo: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. - Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Luckily, Jenner told the magazine that becoming a mother has taught her not to need "validation from other sources" outside of her children. "No matter what I'm going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day," she said, "I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally. They're just obsessed with me and that's taught me to walk through life a little easier. I'm like, 'OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I'm the most perfect person in the world, so I don't really need validation from outside sources.'"

Jenner previously addressed her postpartum experience in 2022 after giving birth to Aire, calling it "very hard" for her. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter," she said on social media at the time, calling it difficult "mentally, physically, [and] spiritually."