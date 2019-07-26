‘The Hills’ Stars Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt Planning for Baby No. 2

Less than two years after giving birth to their first child, MTV personalities, Heidi Montag and husband Spencer Pratt of popular series, The Hills are ready to try for baby number two and dishing that it might just be sooner rather than later for the couple.

“Hopefully in a few months, we’ll start trying,” Montag said to Us Weekly. It wasn’t long ago that she and Pratt welcomed Gunner, who’s 21-months old, into the world in October 2017. “He’s starting to talk a lot more, which is really fun. He loves TV, which is great for traveling and he’s running the sprints everywhere. [He’s] just a lot of fun.”

Much like his parents, she mentioned that he enjoys being around the MTV camera crew.

“He loves an audience,” she added. “He’s a great artist, actually. He loves painting, and he’s really great at the piano.”

Not long ago, Pratt admitted that his wife didn’t leave their son’s side for even five seconds within the first year after giving birth.

“Heidi was a very, very intense-attachment parent,” he revealed. “I’m sure some would say extreme, but to me it was just being a super mom. … To be honest, if it [wasn’t] for The Hills, I don’t know if she would have ever left Gunner’s side.”

During the recent reboot, Montag reveals on a few occasions how attached she has been to Gunner, giving her fans and the audience a glimpse at the challenge she’s faced when leaving him to go enjoy a night out with a few girlfriends.

She hasn’t shied away from denying the facts either. She happened to echo her husband’s statement, saying, “[The Hills: New Beginnings] was actually a blessing in disguise,” she mentioned. “It was nice because I wouldn’t have left [Gunner], and I kind of needed a little encouragement and motivation to do that. It’s still really hard for me to leave him. Obviously, the most fun for me is being home and being with my son and I love being a mom, [but] at the same time, it’s good for both of us to go out sometimes.”