'The Hills' Star Attacked in Night Club

✖

The Hills star Brody Jenner found himself in the midst of a scary situation recently. According to TMZ, Jenner was attacked by a random man while he was celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas. It's unclear exactly what led to the attack.

TMZ reported that Jenner was celebrating his 38th birthday in Las Vegas on Friday when the situation went down. A witness who was nearby when the altercation occurred told the publication that it all began when a man rushed Jenner and his friends, who were seated in the VIP section. The reality star seemed to be the target, as the man attacked him and then put him in a headlock. After Jenner, security, and his crew fought the man off, things eventually settled down. But, TMZ noted that before Jenner and the man were ultimately separated, the 38-year-old foot-stomped the man.

As for what happened after this altercation, no one was reportedly arrested. Security was reportedly able to calm things down enough that there was no further incident. Jenner did not comment on the news, but he did chronicle his birthday celebrations on social media. On his Instagram Story, Jenner thanked Resorts World Las Vegas, AYU Dayclub, and Zouk Group for hosting his festivities, per The Sun. He also wrote, "Love you guys. Thanks for making my birthday special."

While Jenner found himself in a tricky situation recently, his family is reportedly in the midst of celebrations for a very special reason. Two of his siblings, Burt Jenner and Kylie Jenner, are reportedly expanding their families. TMZ reported on Friday that Kylie was expecting her second child with Travis Scott. The two already share 3-year-old daughter Stormi together. A source with direct knowledge of the news told the outlet that Kylie is in the "very early stages" of her pregnancy and she does not know the sex of her baby yet.

Since the news broke, Kylie's father, Caitlyn Jenner, has spoken out. Even though she did not directly address that her youngest child was pregnant, she did say that she had another grandchild on the way, per PEOPLE. She said, while on the campaign trail amid her bid to become the next Governor of California, "Eighteen grandchildren. I keep telling the girls — they're not too excited about this, but — I wanna go for 30. Thirty grandchildren. It's a round number. I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven. Yes, I found that out the other day. So that's 19, so we only got 10 to go."