‘The Hills’ Star Turns Judge With New Interactive Reality Series

Spencer Pratt is turning the judgment he’s faced throughout his reality TV career back on the fans. The Hills star is taking the bench in the new Looped Live show Judge Me with Spencer Pratt, premiering on the platform Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 PT/8:30 ET. The 10-episode season of the court-style reality show brings in Pratt to issue his verdict when it comes to online disputes, all with the help of his virtual live audience of fans.

“I’m always the one getting judged and now it’s my turn,” Pratt said in a statement. Each week, fans are encouraged to submit “unfiltered stories, dramas, and disputes with their friends, family, co-workers or even strangers on the internet” to Judge Me so that Pratt and the show’s audience can settle them. On the air, Pratt will ask questions of the opposing parties, call witnesses and even bring virtual audience members onto the virtual stage to double down on their claims.

At the end of each episode, the majority vote from the audience will reveal if the claimant is vindicated or demoted to “troll status,” that is if Pratt doesn’t overrule the final verdict. The crystal enthusiast might also send some of his finest crystals to heal energies and clear auras of those who lost. Submit your grievances for consideration here.

“Judge Me allows for real-life outrageous disputes to be settled outside the courtroom and

encourages the general public to get involved by voting on who is right and who is wrong,” creator Rebecca Warfield said in a statement. “Looped is the perfect interactive platform to support the show’s initiatives in interactivity while Spencer will bring a whole new level of excitement for viewers to support or debate in real-time.”

Fans can purchase $10 audience tickets per episode or buy a season pass for $49, and a virtual meet-and-greet with Pratt is available for an additional $95. More details on tuning in and purchasing tickets are available here. Judge Me with Spencer Pratt premieres on Looped Live on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 PT/8:30 ET and is available on demand for fans who can’t tune in live.