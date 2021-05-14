'The Hills' Stars Say They Can't Return to Show After Harsh Events of Season 2

✖

The 200s are truly back again. Low-rise jeans are fashionable again, Bennifer is back together, and Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are feuding with the rest of the cast from The Hills. Season two of The Hills: New Beginnings premiered on Wednesday night, and the drama is as messy as ever. The couple forever known as Speidi spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what fans can expect from this new season, and why there might not be a season 3.

"I feel like Speidi's on the chopping block a lot," Montag explained. "I think there were a lot of high emotions and a lot of heightened things going on for everybody, so I think we were an easy target for a lot of people." According to Montag, they were ready to "turn up" and party following the pandemic, but the rest of the cast didn't feel the same. "I felt very judged and mom-shamed because we had just been through a pandemic," she said. "We almost lost our business. We had a really hard time keeping employees, and we put all of our own money into PrattDaddy Crystals. It was a lot for us. So balancing that and a toddler and trying to have a new baby. There was just a lot going on for us and then feeling the pressure on and off camera from cast and production, it just was a lot."

Pratt also shared that the couple's difficulties conceiving a second child also made the shoot less fun this time around. "Usually these shows are a lot -- for us -- more fun to film. This is the most stressful shooting of anything we've done," Pratt shared. "I don't think it's anything to do with anything other than Heidi was so stressed out, dealing with more drama from behind the scenes, on camera, so I think that's why we haven't been able to get pregnant."

Pratt also revealed that the cast thought that he was a secret executive producer for the first season, and when they realized that he wasn't, they treated him and Montag very differently in season two. "I would imagine if there was a season 3, it would be with an all-new cast because after this season, I don't see how everyone would be able to be in the same room once this airs," he revealed. "We don't even know what people are saying in their testimonials."

Montag noted how the group was so quick to "hold grudges to the end," and that they didn't like that Speidi was often portrayed in a positive light. "Which they have mentioned several times, like, why did you guys look so good?" Montag said. "Maybe it was a coincidence, but it feels like a major shift this season," Pratt agreed. "It feels like 2009 again."