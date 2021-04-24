Spencer Pratt Slams Sister Stephanie Over Body Shaming Wife Heidi Montag

✖

The Pratt siblings are fighting. The stars of The Hills: New Beginnings are sniping at each other on Instagram, trading not-so-passive-aggressive barbs at each other over Instagram. Stephanie Pratt started the spat, posting a paparazzi shot of her brother Spencer Pratt's wife, Heidi Montag, on the beach in a swimsuit to her Instagram story with the caption "Yay Heidi's pregnant! I hope she has a little girl this time. Cute bump." Montag is not pregnant, pushing what seems like a friendly congratulations into a mean-spirited slam. She followed that up with a photo of Spencer in a swimsuit, saying "I wonder what my brother is having."

A fan left a comment on Spencer's Instagram, alerting him to the brewing drama. "Stephanie just posted ur pregnant but I don't see that u posted it. Wtf I hope she's not revealing it for u," wrote a concerned follower. "Heidi is not pregnant. Just being body-shamed [wink emoji]," Pratt replied.

Fans were quick to jump to Speidi's defense, attacking Stephanie in the comments. "You need to think about what messages your current fat-shaming stories are communicating. Not only is it unkind, but absolutely devastating to people who suffer from eating disorders or have difficulty with their body image. Stop. Do better," chided one follower. "Kind of showing the type of person you are with your body-shaming story. Not cool," wrote another.

Montag opened up about her struggles with body-shaming and her desire to get pregnant as recently as February, when she tweeted "No I am not pregnant yet. Just a little overweight," as a response to fan speculation about her body. The Hills alum also shared a post on Instagram celebrating her curves and writing about her struggles with body image after being pregnant.

"I love my body!" Montag wrote. "Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant(not yet). I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying. I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been. I refuse to be [body shamed]! I love [food] and [wine]! I am going to enjoy my life!"